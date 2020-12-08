BWW Feature: NYACK CENTER'S 25TH ANNUAL MUSIC AND READINGS IN A HOLIDAY SPIRIT at The Nyack Center

One of the great treasures of the Hudson Valley is the Nyack Center. The center was founded in 1990 by a group of concerned citizens and is housed in a renovated historic church in the heart of Nyack, N.Y. Nyack Center serves the Nyacks and the larger community of Rockland County by supporting children, youth and families through educational and recreational programs. This non-profit organization provides a welcoming gathering space for vital before-and-after school programs, cultural celebrations, and community events. Nyack Center more than a community building; a place for building community.

And one of the great traditions of the Nyack Center is its annual holiday festival. For 25 years the Nyack Center has hosted its annual holiday festival and community gathering but this year for the first time is will celebrate virtually. On Sunday, December 13, at 7PM there will be both Music and Readings in the Holiday Spirit, co-produced and co-hosted by WQXR's Elliott Forrest & musician Bobby Belfry.

As always, the evening will feature scores of local talent as well as a few famous friends. The hottest ticket in town for the holidays will be ushered in with Celtic Rock musician Sean Fleming and daughter Elin Fleming, Grammy nominated trumpeter Steven Bernstein, teen songwriter and singer Lula Pilar and her dad Greg Talenfeld, father and daughter musical act guitarist and singers Keith and Jessi Olsenworld, renown jazz pianist, singer=songwriter David Budway, poet and literary artist Anu Amaran, songstress Kimberly Hawkey and guitarist Dave Reiss, cellist Sterling Elliott, Nyack Center Executive Director Kim Cross and of course performances by award winning singer and songwriter Bobby Belfry and Peabody award winning broadcaster and producer Elliott Forrest.

This year will feature a few wonderful surprises as well. A true American Treasure, Tony-winner Bill Irwin will be performing. Actor and event creator Darrell Larson, will also perform, as well as Broadway star Kevin Pariseau. And award winning film and theater composer David Freidman will premier a brand new holiday song just for the event!

This beloved annual event in its 25th year celebrates the holidays and benefits the Nyack Center's community and youth programs. Join family and friends and share the joy of the holiday season with neighbors performing for neighbors.

For more information on "Home for the Holidays - A Virtual Celebration, contact Kim Cross, executive director of the Nyack Center at 845 358-2600

Tickets are available at www.ArtsRock.org.

-Peter Danish