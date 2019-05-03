20th Anniversary Revival Of ART Opens Penguin Rep Theatre's 2019 Season

20th anniversary revival of Art, Yasmina Reza's international hit play, opens Penguin Rep Theatre's 2019 season beginning Friday, May 17.

Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder and, in Art, three long-time friends come to laughs - and blows - over the value of an expensive painting.

By the author of God of Carnage, Art achieved spectacular success in Paris and London, where it was the recipient of the Olivier Award for Best Comedy, before being produced on Broadway in 1998 and winning the 1999 Tony Award for Best Play. Since that time, it has been performed in more than 20 languages around the world.

According to Joe Brancato, Penguin Rep's founding artistic director who will stage the production, "Art is a wickedly witty portrait of modern art that also takes a funny and penetrating look at male friendship."

The limited engagement of Art runs through Sunday, June 9 in historic Stony Point (Rockland County), New York.

For tickets and information, visit www.penguinrep.org or call (845) 786-2873.





Related Articles Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

More Hot Stories For You