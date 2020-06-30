Washington Trust Sponsors Trinity Rep Web Series

The Washington Trust Company, a longtime supporter of Trinity Rep recently committed to sponsoring the theater's Facebook Live show, "Your Half Hour Call with Curt Columbus." Hosted by Trinity Rep's artistic director, Columbus is joined each week by guests for a discussion that includes clips and photos from past Trinity Rep productions and programs. Past guests have included several members of the resident acting company, former artistic director and Academy Award nominee Richard Jenkins, playwrights Lauren Yee and George Brant, director Taibi Magar, and staff members. New episodes premiere on Facebook at 7:30 on Thursday evenings and are available the next morning on the company's website at www.trinityrep.com/shows/theshowgoeson.

"Trinity Repertory Company is a remarkable organization that provides culture, education, and generally enriches the lives our community," said Chairman and CEO Edward O. Handy III. "As they continue to find ways to make their work possible during these challenging times, we are happy to support their virtual 'Your Half Hour Call with Curt' series."

Washington Trust has sponsored Trinity Rep's productions in the past, such as the 2019 production of Little Shop of Horrors; however the coronavirus pandemic forced the temporary closing of Trinity Rep's doors for in-person experiences, including 83 performances of A Tale of Two Cities, Sweat, and Sweeney Todd. The staff pivoted to the creation of online classes and content that is collected under the umbrella of The Show Goes On.

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/.

Rhode Island's Tony Award-winning theater, Trinity Rep has created unparalleled professional theater for and with its community since its founding in 1963. Trinity Rep strives to facilitate human connection and has been a driving force behind the creativity that fuels and defines the region for more than 50 years.

Trinity Rep is committed to reinventing the public square and inspiring dialogue by creating emotionally-stimulating live productions that range from classical to contemporary and innovative education programs for all ages and abilities. Its annual production of A Christmas Carol has brought families together for more than four decades and made memories for over a million audience members.

For more information on our 2020-21 Season, call the box office at (401) 351-4242 or visit Trinity Rep's website at www.TrinityRep.com.

