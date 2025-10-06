WICKED Will Return to Providence Performing Arts Center in March 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WICKED, Providence’s most popular musical, will make its long-awaited return to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) for a three-week engagement from Wednesday, March 4 through Sunday, March 22, 2026. This will mark Wicked’s fourth return engagement at PPAC and its first since 2016.

PPAC’s Annual Gala Celebration, featuring a special performance of Wicked, will take place on Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. Gala tickets include the performance, parking, and access to a post-show reception. For more information and to purchase Gala tickets, email Stephanie Santos at ssantos@ppacri.org.

Now in its 22nd year on Broadway, Wicked remains the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history. Winner of over 100 international awards, including three Tony Awards and a Grammy Award, Wicked has been performed in more than 100 cities across 16 countries, translated into six languages, and seen by over 70 million people worldwide, earning more than $6 billion in global sales.

The Broadway sensation reimagines the story of the Land of Oz from a new perspective—long before Dorothy arrives. When two young women, one misunderstood with emerald-green skin and one effortlessly popular, meet at school, their unlikely friendship faces the ultimate test in a world that decides to call one “good” and the other “wicked.”

With a soaring score that includes “Defying Gravity,” “Popular,” and “For Good,” Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage,” and by NBC Nightly News as “the most successful Broadway show ever.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt, and David Stone.

The blockbuster film adaptation of Wicked, released on November 22, 2024, became the highest-grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history.

Presented as part of the Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series, tickets for the return engagement will go on sale Friday, October 17 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence), online at ppacri.org, or by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787).

Box office hours are Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., with extended hours beginning two hours prior to performance times. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 401.574.3162 or emailing phiatt@ppacri.org.