Trinity Repertory Company To Celebrate 60th Anniversary Season HOMECOMING –  A NIGHT OF NOSTALGIA AND PERFORMANCE

Fundraiser on October 2 offers chance to dine on stage.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

Trinity Repertory Company, the State Theater of Rhode Island, announces a special event -- “Homecoming: Celebrating 60 Years of Trinity Rep,” to mark its milestone anniversary season. The event will take place on Monday, October 2, 2023, at Trinity Rep's Lederer Theater Center, located at 201 Washington St., Providence, RI, 02903. 

 

“For six decades, Trinity Rep has been a cornerstone of Providence and Rhode Island's cultural landscape, captivating audiences with world-class theater productions and fostering a strong sense of community,” said Executive Director Katie Liberman. “To commemorate this extraordinary milestone, Homecoming will bring together generations of theater artists and supporters for a night filled with nostalgia, performance, and camaraderie.” 

 

The evening's festivities will commence with a VIP cocktail hour. VIP ticket holders will then enjoy a delectable meal in a setting that brims with artistic energy and institutional history: the Chace Theater stage. The upstairs venue will be transformed into an intimate dining space, offering attendees a unique opportunity to share stories, connect with old friends, and make new memories. 

 

Following dinner, the main celebration program will take center stage in the Dowling Theater. From scenes and songs to special guests, including some former artistic directors, Homecoming will celebrate the talent and creativity that has defined Trinity Rep for six decades. The program will be followed by a dessert reception, where guests can continue to share their favorite Trinity Rep memories. 

 

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate this momentous occasion with our community, artists, and patrons,” said Kibbe Reilly, chair of Trinity Rep's Board of Trustees. "Homecoming promises to be an evening that theater lovers and supporters of the arts will not want to miss.” 

 

The Homecoming event is chaired by Trinity Rep trustee emerita Suzanne Magaziner and trustee Sara Shea McConnell. 

 

Tickets for Homecoming are limited, and all proceeds will support Trinity Rep's artistic, education, and community engagement programming. VIP tickets, which include dinner and celebration, are $250 each. Celebration tickets, which include the celebration program and dessert, are $100. Sponsorships are available. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit Click Here or contact Maddie Ulevich at (401) 453-9237. 

 

Rhode Island's Tony Award-winning theater, Trinity Rep has created unparalleled professional theater for and with its community since its founding in 1963. Trinity Rep strives to facilitate human connection and has been a driving force behind the creativity that fuels and defines the region for 60 years. 

 

Trinity Rep is committed to reinventing the public square and inspiring dialogue by creating emotionally stimulating live productions that range from classical to contemporary and innovative education programs for all ages and abilities. Its annual production of A Christmas Carol has brought families together for more than four decades and made memories for nearly two million audience members.  

 

Trinity Rep's 60th Anniversary Season runs through June 2024, and includes productions of The Good John Proctor, Becky Nurse of Salem, A Christmas Carol, La Broa' (Broad Street), August Wilson's Fences, and La Cage aux Folles. For more information, visit Trinity Rep's website at Click Here




