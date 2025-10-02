Trinity Repertory Company Announces Cast, Creative Team, And Youth Art Competition For A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Trinity Repertory Company will present its 49th annual production of A Christmas Carol, adapted from the Charles Dickens classic with original music by Richard Cumming. This year’s production will be co-directed by former Trinity Rep Artistic Director and Emmy Award winner Richard Jenkins alongside choreographer Sharon Jenkins. Resident company member Stephen Thorne will return to the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, which he last played in 2018. For the first time, the holiday tradition will be staged in Trinity Rep’s intimate 250-seat Dowling Theater, with performances scheduled from November 6 through December 31, 2025.

Artistic Director Curt Columbus said, “Richard and Sharon Jenkins are Trinity Rep royalty. Their intimate retelling goes to the very heart of stories being told around fireplaces at holiday time. And having Stephen Thorne leading the cast as Scrooge simply puts everything in place to have the most memorable, the most magical telling of A Christmas Carol in many years.”

Since its introduction to Trinity Rep in 1977, A Christmas Carol has become a beloved holiday tradition for Southern New England families, reimagined each year with a new cast and creative team. More than two million people have experienced the production in its nearly 50-year history.

Richard and Sharon Jenkins emphasized honoring the play’s roots while finding new ways into the story. Sharon noted that this year’s staging will return to Richard Cumming’s original music, while also incorporating three new pieces. They will collaborate with music director James Woods, scenic designer Michael McGarty, Costume Designer Toni Spadafora-Sadler, lighting designer Brian J. Lilienthal, sound designer Peter Sasha Hurowitz, and magic designer Nate Dendy.

Cast

Stephen Thorne stars as Ebenezer Scrooge. He will be joined by company members Taavon Gamble and Mauro Hantman; Brown/Trinity Rep MFA actors Kayla Bennett, Evie Dumont, and Henry Nwaru; and guest artists Jeff Church, Nate Dendy, Alison Russo, and Gillian Williams. The children’s cast will feature Felese Kparyea, Tess Loezos, Salvador Rivera Scotti, Gabriel Taveras, Joshua Pitts-Wiley, Elena Rose Taveras, Hadley Boyle, and Aria Razza.

Youth Art Competition

For the first time, Trinity Rep will hold a holiday art competition for Rhode Island artists ages 13–25. Ten selected artists will have their holiday-themed artwork displayed in the Dowling Theater lobby during the run of A Christmas Carol. Winning entries will receive a $50 prize, two tickets to the production, and recognition throughout the season. Submission deadline is October 14, 2025. Full guidelines are available at TrinityRep.com/Christmas.

Ticketing and Special Events

Performances will run November 6–December 31, 2025 at Trinity Rep’s Dowling Theater, 201 Washington Street, Providence, RI. A Pay What You Wish performance will take place on November 6. Neighborhood Nights will offer discounted Sunday evening tickets to Rhode Island residents by county, and a Sensory Friendly Plus! performance will be held on November 22 at 12:00 p.m. Open caption performances are scheduled for December 16–21.

Tickets are available at trinityrep.com or by phone Wednesday–Sunday, 12–6 p.m. Will-call and day-of tickets will be available in the lobby starting two hours before curtain.

A Christmas Carol is presented by Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, with additional sponsorship from Amica Insurance, Navigant Credit Union, RISCA, the Providence Tourism Council, and Southwest Airlines.