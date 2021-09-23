Trinity Rep Hires Director Of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Anti-Racism

As part of its ongoing commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion, and anti-racism (EDIA), Trinity Rep has created a new position, the director of EDIA, and hired Monique Austin (she/her) to fill the role. Reporting jointly to the artistic director and executive director, this new senior level position is a highly collaborative position that will develop, organize, and implement equity, diversity, inclusion, and anti-racism initiatives and strategies in support of Trinity Rep's EDIA goals. The director of EDIA will work with the organization's board of trustees, artistic and executive directors, senior management team, staff, and artists to help support the alignment of Trinity Rep's programs, activities, and operations with its aspirations to be a model and force for a more just society.

Originally from Boston, MA, Monique Austin has spent over 20 years in higher education, having worked at both public and private institutions. She has served in both academic affairs and student affairs at institutions such as the University of Massachusetts Boston, Bryant University, Curry College, and Clark University. The majority of her work has focused on creating opportunities and spaces that promote equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Having spent time as a part of the Young Critics Institute at the Huntington Theatre Company (Boston) as a teenager, Monique credits this experience for helping develop her love of the theater. Monique has a BA in English and M.Ed., both from the University of Massachusetts Boston. Monique enjoys reading, cooking, and is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Kappa Phi Zeta (Providence, RI) chapter.

Austin commented on her new position, "I'm really excited to serve as the director of EDIA at Trinity Rep. This role combines my love of theater and my passion for equity, diversity, inclusion. I pride myself on being a servant leader, someone who is here to serve, actively engaged, and accessible. I'm looking forward to working with board, artistic and executive directors, senior management team, staff, artists, and the larger community."

Artistic Director Curt Columbus remarked, "I am so excited to continue the EDIA work that Trinity has begun with Monique's leadership. I've been so impressed, not only by her knowledge and experience, but also by the joy she brings to conversations about EDIA. She is also a lifelong theater person, which is invaluable to our ongoing efforts. I cannot wait to be part of the team that includes Monique."

Executive Director Tom Parrish is equally excited about what Austin will bring to the organization. "We are thrilled to welcome a professional of Monique Austin's caliber to the organization to join our senior team and help lead our efforts. Her background in higher education and theater will facilitate the work that lies ahead advancing racial and social justice at all levels of the organization. Trinity Rep aims to be a brave space that explores truth, pursues hope, and fosters mutual understanding through stories that reflect all community members, artistries, and imaginations."

"Trinity Rep is committed to being a leader in tackling racism, particularly within the theater culture. We are confident that we are making critical progress as our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Ant-Racism initiatives move forward with groundbreaking work," added Sean Holley, chair of Trinity Rep's board EDIA Committee. "We are thrilled to have Monique join Trinity Rep, and the breadth and depth of her experience is essential to provide vision, leadership, strategic direction, and determination towards our EDIA efforts. Yes, we have work to do, but we are building a framework and foundation to make Trinity Rep a more equitable and inclusive place to work, attend, and enjoy!"