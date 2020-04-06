Trinity Rep Announces Digital Content and Online Classes

Though Trinity Rep stages and classrooms are temporarily shuttered to protect public health and safety, Rhode Island's Tony Award-winning theater is generating digital content and creating virtual events and classes, so that "the show goes on." Content is being delivered through its social media channels and is aggregated at TrinityRep.com/theshowgoeson.

Free digital content includes clips from past productions like Ragtime, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and The Mountaintop; members of the resident acting company reciting Shakespearean sonnets; blog posts; and episodes of Trinity Rep Radio Theater from 2009. In addition, free streaming of the film I am A Seagull has been made available through April 15 by resident director Brian Mertes and Melissa Kievman, faculty member of the Brown/Trinity Rep MFA programs.

Online classes are offered for students in grades K-5 and a class for adults and older teens provides an opportunity to read and discuss plays with artistic director Curt Columbus. These classes are held online for a modest fee. Free events include a monthly virtual knitting circle, with other classes and events coming soon. Additionally, Trinity Rep has free educational resources available, including print and video study guides.

Trinity Rep cancelled the final two weeks of performances for A Tale of Two Cities on March 11 and then cancelled the full runs the final two shows of its 2019-20 Season, Sweat and Sweeney Todd, the following week. In total, 83 performances were eliminated. An archival video recording of A Tale of Two Cities was made available at no charge to ticket holders for cancelled performances to that production from March 18-26 following negotiations with the playwright and the unions that represent the actors, stage managers, directors, and designers.

While box office staff are working with ticket holders to cancelled performances to arrange refunds or donation of tickets, many Trinity Rep staff are currently working to prepare for the 2020-21 Season, which will be announced on April 14. In addition, costume shop employees are sewing masks for local health care workers.

Subscriptions are now on sale for the 2020-21 Season. For more information on our 2019-20 Season cancellations, call the box office at (401) 351-4242 or visit Trinity Rep's website at www.TrinityRep.com.





