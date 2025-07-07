Tickets to go On Sale Next Week for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD At PPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Individual tickets for the Providence premiere of the first ever touring production of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD will go on sale on Thursday, July 17 at 10A.

After playing extended engagements in Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., the six-time Tony Award-winning production will kick off the second year of its national tour at the Providence Performing Arts Center, playing a limited two-and-a-half-week engagement from Friday, September 19 through Saturday, October 4, 2025.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD opens PPAC’s 2025/2026 Broadway season and is part of the Broadway Series, sponsored by Taco and The White Family Foundation .

PPAC’s pre-sale for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD begins 48 hours from now, on Wednesday, July 9 at 10A and runs until 11:59P on Wednesday, July 16.

ABOUT HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.