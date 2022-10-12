Tickets To Go On Sale Friday for THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER at the Providence Performing Arts Center

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, will travel to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, December 7 at 7:30P this holiday season while celebrating the show's 10th season.



Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence, online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets are $29.50 - $69.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A - 5P, Saturday,

10A - 2P and two hours prior to curtain time on show days.



Groups of 10 or more can order group tickets at 401.574.3162 or email phiatt@ppacri.org



The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a Designated Family Show; all ages are welcome to attend!

And to add to the excitement - inspired by the live stage show, the Original Special "The Hip Hop Nutcracker" from Disney Branded Television will stream this holiday season, only on Disney+.

Kicking off in November, the touring production features hip hop pioneer Kurtis Blow, the first rapper to be signed by a major label in 1979. Blow is considered one of hip hop's founding fathers and will perform as the MC of The Hip Hop Nutcracker. The tour includes a cast of a dozen all-star dancers, an on-stage DJ and an electric violinist who turns the beloved Nutcracker score on its head. Preview the production here: https://youtu.be/toBO5yHVIhg

Created in 2013 by director/choreographer Jennifer Weber (Oliver nominated and Emmy winner) and writer Mike Fitelson, The Hip Hop Nutcracker pays homage to the original (George) Balanchine ballet, retold through the modern, self-expressive gaze of hip-hop culture. The production has evolved into a masterpiece due to the creators' never-ending commitment to enhancing the production, and dancers who continue to raise the bar each year. To date, The Hip Hop Nutcracker has been performed more than 200 times in 70 cities.

"I love taking this show on the road each year and creating lifelong memories for our audiences," says Kurtis Walker, known professionally as Kurtis Blow. "And to be celebrating our 10th season this year is such a big accomplishment for the show.

It's a big accomplishment for Blow as well, who on December 6, 2020, had a heart transplant that has given him a new life. He paved the way for generations of hip hop artists and fans after scoring the first certified gold record rap song in 1980, "The Breaks." Blow is also responsible for "Christmas Rappin," acclaimed for being the first rap holiday song.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is executive produced by 3-time Tony winner Eva Price and features an exciting group of performers who bring her imaginatively modern show to life.

The cast includes Ann-Sylvia Clark as Maria-Clara; Gabriel Emphasis as The Nutcracker; Liliana "Lily" Frias as Mom; Bryan Longchamp as Dad; Lisa "Lboogie" Bauford as Drosselmeyer; Randi Freitas as Mouse King, Ensemble; Anthony "Omen" Cabrera as Toy, Ensemble; Jackie "JK-47" Agudo as Tea, Ensemble; Zuce Morales asToy/Ensemble; Seth "Reaktion" Hillard as Russian, Ensemble; Jon "Gifted" Jimenez as Chocolate/Ensemble; Dustin "D-Payne" Payne as Flute, Ensemble; Ethan Evaro as Swing/Understudy; Teofilo V. Recitas II "DJ Boo" as Performance DJ; and Kurtis Blow as MC.

Just like the classic Nutcracker story, in The Hip Hop Nutcracker Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City. Through the modern, self-expressive gaze of hip hop culture, the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker celebrate the magic of the entire holiday season on the most inclusive holiday of them all - New Year's Eve, a time for new beginnings.

About Maximum Entertainment Productions

MEP is a producing, developing and management company founded by Avram Freedberg, Mary Beth Dale and Eva Price, and is joined by Managing Director/General Manager Carl Flanigan. Select Broadway, Off-Broadway and Touring credits include Titanique (Off-Broadway 2022); What the Constitution Means to Me (National Tour 2021); August Wilson's Jitney (National Tour 2019-20); Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical; Small Mouth Sounds; Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on Broadway!; The Hip Hop Nutcracker; The Lion; Verso; Black Light; Born for This (LA and Boston); 50 Shades! The Musical; Ivy + Bean The Musical; VOCA PEOPLE; and Colin Quinn: Long Story Short. www.maximumcompany.com

About NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey's Town Square, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the State's and the world's best artists, while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10.5 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, reached almost two million children and families through its education and community programs, and nutures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Visit www.njpac.org for more information.

"The Hip Hop Nutcracker"

Coming Soon to Disney+

Run-D.M.C.'s Rev Run brings us along for a hip-hop reimagining of The Nutcracker ballet set in New York City. It's the night of the annual New Year's Eve Block Party and Maria-Clara's (Caché Melvin) Mom and Pop (Allison Holker Boss and Stephen "tWitch' Boss) aren't getting along...and it's bringing her down. Maria-Clara embarks on a holiday adventure to bring her parents back together, finding help along the way from the magical toymaker, Drosselmeyer (Comfort Fedoke), and the Nutcracker (Du-Shant "Fik-shun" Stegall) who she brings to life.

Maria-Clara's journey takes her from the streets of New York to fantasy worlds where she battles with Mice and Toy Soldiers (Viktor White, BDash, Kevin "Konkrete" Davis"), and back in time to the Land of Sweets in order to find the key to unlock her holiday wish. Will it be enough to rekindle her parents' lost love before the clock strikes midnight? Featuring best-in-class dancers Mikhail Baryshnikov, Tiler Peck, KidaTheGreat AKA Kida Burns, the Jabbawockeez as magical snowflakes, and more.

Produced by Done+Dusted. Executive Producers are Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan, Jennifer Weber, Eva Price and NappyTabs. Choreographers include NappyTabs, Hokuto 'HOK' Konishi, Phillip Chbeeb, Makenzie Dustman, Luther Brown, D-Trix, and Jennifer Weber. Nikki Parsons is director.