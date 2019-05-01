Theatre By The Sea Announces Box Office Opening For 2019 Summer Season

Theatre By The Sea owner and producer Bill Hanney is proud to announce the opening of the box office for single tickets sales for the 2019 Summer Season. Beginning on Saturday, May 4, patrons may purchase tickets (online) to Theatre By The Sea's Monday Concerts and Events, the 2019 Children's Festival and any or all of the following four exciting musicals, which includes a pre-Broadway tryout:

Love and Other Fables: World Premiere of a brand new romantic screwball musical comedy! Set on the Greek island of Samos in 600 B. C., Love and Other Fables follows the early life of Aesop, the not-yet-famous slave, as he creates the "fable," persistently woos the headstrong girl of his dreams, enters into a battle of wits with the King of Egypt, and changes the course of history. Written by John McMahon and Jay Jeffries, the original concert version garnered a review from The Chicago Sun-Times, which said "[Love and Other Fables] shows every sign of becoming a surprise hot property....the most astonishing, whip-smart lyrics, with one rapid-fire rhyming line after another perfectly attuned to its properly pronounced syllables." The production at Theatre By The Sea will by the first fully-staged production of the musical, as it continues its journey to Broadway. Love and Other Fables will be presented from May 29 - June 16.

Singin' in the Rain: The "greatest movie musical of all time" has been faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends, Betty Comden and Adolph Green, from their original award-winning screenplay. In silent movies, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item but, behind the scenes, things aren't always as they appear on the big screen! Meanwhile, Lina's squeaky voice might be the end of her career in "talking pictures" without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number, complete with an onstage rainstorm! Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards including "Make 'Em Laugh," "Lucky Star," "You Were Meant For Me," "Broadway Melody" and "Good Morning," make Singin' in the Rain the perfect entertainment for any fan of the golden age of movie musicals. Singin' in the Rain will be presented from June 19 - July 13.

Disney's Newsies: Rhode Island professional premiere!! Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right! Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family! Newsies will be presented from July 17 - August 10.

Saturday Night Fever: The stage version of the extraordinarily successful 1977 movie starring John Travolta, follows Tony Manero, who doesn't have much going for him during the weekdays. He still lives at home and works as a paint store clerk in his Brooklyn, NY neighborhood. The highlight of Tony's week is going to the local disco, where he is the king of the dance floor. When a big dance competition is announced, he wrangles the beautiful and talented Stephanie to be his partner. As the two train for the big night, they start to fall for each other as well. Packed with disco classics including The Bee Gees' hits "Stayin' Alive," "How Deep Is Your Love," "Night Fever," "Tragedy" and "More Than A Woman," the musical is filled with explosive energy and sensational choreography. Saturday Night Fever will be presented from August 14 - September 8.

Previews for all productions are scheduled for Wednesday at 8:00 pm and Thursday at 2:00 and 8:00 pm. Opening weekend performances will be held on Friday at 8:00 pm, Saturday at 3:00 and 8:00 pm and Sunday at 2:00 and 7:00 pm. All other performances will be held Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Thursdays at 2:00 pm, Saturdays at 3:00 pm and Sundays at 5:00 pm. Additional matinee performances will be held on Tuesday, July 2, Wednesday, July 3, Wednesday, July 10, Wednesday, August 7, and Wednesday September 4 at 2:00 pm. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, RI. Tickets range in price from $51.00-$77.00 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates for groups of 10 or more are available by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Online sales begin Saturday, May 4, with the box office window opening on Sunday, May 5 from 12 noon - 6:00 pm. Beginning Monday, May 6, the box office will be open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am - 6:00 pm.

The Monday Concerts and Events series expands to five performances featuring Harvey Robbins' Royalty of Doo-Wopp, A Broadway Celebration, starring five Broadway veterans, Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show, Christine Pedi's Great Dames, and Harvey Robbins' Superstars of Las Vegas. Performances are scheduled for Monday evenings at 7:30 pm on June 10, July 8, July 29, August 5 and August 26, with a special added matinee performance of Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show on July 29 at 2:00 pm. Ticket prices start at $29. The 2019 Children's Festival, which will take place on select Friday mornings at 10:00 am and 12 noon will feature live performances of Snow White, Keith Michael Johnson's Bubbleology, Disney's Aladdin Jr., Little Red Riding Hood and Magician Scott Jameson. Tickets are $12.

For ticket or subscription information and sales, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, call (866)-811-4111 or (401) 782-TKTS (8587), or visit www.theatrebythesea.com.





