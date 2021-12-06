The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Presents HANDEL'S MESSIAH 

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra ushers in the holiday season with a beloved masterpiece, Handel's Messiah, on Sunday, December 12th at 3pm at The VETS.

This special matinee concert, led by Maestro Bramwell Tovey for the first time, features the superb Providence Singers, Christine Noel, Artistic Director. A stellar assembly of soloists include soprano Mireille Asselin, mezzo-soprano Annie Rosen, tenor John Tessier, and bass Dean Elzinga. Maestro Tovey exclaims, "We are so looking forward to sharing this beautiful holiday tradition to celebrate the season with you."

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra is committed to creating exceptional concert experiences while keeping the community safe. Together with several local performing arts organizations and venues, they've enacted thorough COVID-19 protocols for this season. Everyone- audiences, musicians and staff - will be fully vaccinated* with proof and ID presented easily at the door. Anyone unvaccinated, such as children, need only present a negative PCR COVID test taken up to 72 hours before performance. Masks will be provided free to anyone without one upon entering. While they need to be worn while in the concert hall, masks can be removed to drink in the lobbies during intermission.

Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra has safely and successfully presented its 77th Season throughout the fall at The VETS in Providence, with diverse programs under the baton of Maestro Tovey. With one hundred percent of the Orchestra's artists and staff vaccinated, the Orchestra, as one excited patron observed, "shook the rafters" at the season opener, with 78 musicians on stage. The new protocol of audience members showing proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 test to gain entry, and remaining masked while inside the hall, continues to go smoothly and safely. The RI

Philharmonic and its safety coalition partners are inviting live audiences to return. "The music is back," says Executive Director David Beauchesne, "and your seat is waiting!"

Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra continues to provide livestream access to subscribers and ticket holders, guaranteeing that those with a ticket don't ever have to miss a performance. The VETS, being the first facility in Rhode Island to receive General Bio Risk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR(TM) Facility Accreditation, continues to employ enhanced measures to ensure the facility is sanitary and safe for both the public and the performers. The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra has been performing safely at The VETS with live audiences since October, 2020, without any related incidents of COVID-19. Specific measures will evolve in connection with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Rhode Island Department of Health, and the General Bio Risk Advisory Council (GBAC).

*Fully vaccinated means that on the day of the performance:

• at least 14 days have elapsed since the patron's second dose of an FDA or WHO approved two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or

• at least 14 days have elapsed since the patron's single dose of an FDA or WHO approved single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.