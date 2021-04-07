The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Presents MOZART with Jon Kimura Parker

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra's 2021 Spring Season at The VETS continues on Saturday, April 10th with two performances of MOZART with Jon Kimura Parker led by Guest Conductor Leonard Slatkin.

This program features Mozart's Piano Concerto No.21 (Elvira Madigan), Wagner's Siegfried Idyll, and Bartók's Romanian Folk Dances. For the first time this season, limited in-person single tickets are available for purchase for the 5pm and 8pm concerts! This is based on recent updates to the State of Rhode Island's live event guidelines. Tickets start at $35 and are available on a first come, first served basis. Call 401.248.7000 or visit tickets.riphil.org to purchase tickets. The 8pm performance is available to the public via livestream. If you are interested in viewing this concert live at home, please call 401-248-7000 or visit StreamRIPhil.org to explore purchase options. Season subscriptions are available for $150. A single ticket purchase option is available at $40 per household.

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School has continued to further its mission to enrich and transform the state and region through brilliant music performance and music education during the Covid-19 Pandemic. These innovative concerts can be experienced live, in-person at The VETS or virtually at StreamRIPhil.org to ensure the vital and accessible presence of music in this community and beyond during these unprecedented times. The Orchestra's 76th Season began on September 26 at The VETS, making the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra the first orchestra in New England to perform live in concert in over six months - and under the strictest safety measures. Upcoming concerts in the RI Philharmonic Orchestra's spring half of Season 76 will now have limited in-person, socially distanced attendance available to both single ticket buyers and subscribers. The Orchestra will simultaneously livestream all concerts in high definition video and audio available to the public at StreamRIPhil.org. The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School is open for virtual lessons, virtual ensembles and virtual classes. Visit RIPhil.org/Spring for details on enrollment.

"We are very grateful to welcome back single ticket buyers for the first time this season in addition to subscribers, safely bringing concerts back to the hall with enhanced safety protocols for Orchestra members, guest artists, and patrons, whilst forging a new role for access through digital media as we serve our community," said Executive Director David Beauchesne. "The RI Philharmonic is grateful to former Governor Raimondo, Governor McKee and the State of Rhode Island, to The VETS, and to the American Federation of Musicians, the Providence Federation of Musicians and Orchestra members for their efforts in making a safe return to the stage, and the safe participation of our audience possible."

The VETS is taking enhanced measures to ensure the facility is sanitary and safe for the public and performers. Seating will be socially distanced, audiences and staff members must wear masks, and there will be symptom checks at the entrance doors.

Limited In-Person Single Ticket Sales: https://tickets.riphil.org