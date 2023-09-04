The GroovaLottos Bring The Thump & Soul Sound To PVD Fest 2023

The event is set for Sunday, September 10th.

By: Sep. 04, 2023

Grammy nominated, Indie Soul-Funk band, The GroovaLottos are spreading their 'Thump & Soul' sound around New England like a good movement launching jam band its supposed to! The band that's 'Gotcha Groovin', Dancing', and Feeling' Good' will be grooving out the stage at Sunday, September 10th's PVD Fest at 12:30 pm on the stage at 225 Dyer St.

Recording artists sand resident producers at Poly-Groove Records, based in Wareham, MA, The GroovaLottos are prolific music machine, turning out catchy tunes such as "BOOM Bu-Cha" and "Sweet Memory" while back members in their solo efforts. With the motto 'The Sound of a Good Time!' Poly-Groove Records has been amassing quite the 'Thump & Soul' defining catalog of grooves that can be heard on the POLY-GROOVE RECORDS SAMPLER

For more information and music,. visit http://thegroovalottos.com



1
Photos: First Look At CLEVER AND VANGLORIOUS KINGS EXTENDED PLAY At Wilbury Theatre Group Photo
Photos: First Look At CLEVER AND VANGLORIOUS KINGS' EXTENDED PLAY At Wilbury Theatre Group

Get a sneak peek at CVK: Extended Play at Wilbury Theatre Group! Check out these exciting photos from the limited run production starring Jesse Hawley and James Stanley. Don't miss your chance to see this captivating show.

2
THE GOOD JOHN PROCTOR and BECKY NURSE OF SALEM Come to Trinity Repertory Company Photo
THE GOOD JOHN PROCTOR and BECKY NURSE OF SALEM Come to Trinity Repertory Company

Trinity Repertory Company opens its 60th Anniversary Season with two plays performed in rotating repertory, both dark dramedies with thematic ties to gender, power, and Arthur Miller's The Crucible.  

3
MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company in September Photo
MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company in September

What happens to pop culture when civilization crumbles? The Contemporary Theater Company is bringing that question to the stage with Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play by Anne Washburn, running September 8 – 30. It explores how stories survive after an apocalyptic event wipes out most of society and all electric power.

4
Four Broadway Performers Come to Theatre By The Sea Next Week Photo
Four Broadway Performers Come to Theatre By The Sea Next Week

In celebration of 90 years of Theatre By The Sea (TBTS), owner and producer Bill Hanney is thrilled to welcome back New York Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis who returns with an all-new concert event created especially for Theatre By The Sea’s audience.

