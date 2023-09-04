The GroovaLottos Bring The Thump & Soul Sound To PVD Fest 2023

Grammy nominated, Indie Soul-Funk band, The GroovaLottos are spreading their 'Thump & Soul' sound around New England like a good movement launching jam band its supposed to! The band that's 'Gotcha Groovin', Dancing', and Feeling' Good' will be grooving out the stage at Sunday, September 10th's PVD Fest at 12:30 pm on the stage at 225 Dyer St.

Recording artists sand resident producers at Poly-Groove Records, based in Wareham, MA, The GroovaLottos are prolific music machine, turning out catchy tunes such as "BOOM Bu-Cha" and "Sweet Memory" while back members in their solo efforts. With the motto 'The Sound of a Good Time!' Poly-Groove Records has been amassing quite the 'Thump & Soul' defining catalog of grooves that can be heard on the POLY-GROOVE RECORDS SAMPLER

For more information and music,. visit http://thegroovalottos.com