The Granite Theatre Presents TOWER STORIES

TOWER STORIES will be performed one night only, Friday 9/11, 2020 @ 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Through dramatic readings, actors will portray the harrowing encounters of six different people who escaped the World Trade Center Towers on 9-11-2001 and their experiences in the weeks that followed. Directors carefully selected the stories of 3 men and 3 women, and choreographed them in such a way that viewers are transported into the buildings, onto the streets and into the lives and families altered forever by the tragic events of this fateful day. A day that shattered our national and community paradigms of safety, hyper-focused our attention on the threat of foreign terrorism and forced us to practice new safety measures in our daily lives and travels.

Much the same as 9/11 reshaped our worldview through unprecedented loss and grief, so now is COVID-19 shaking the moorings of our collective psyche and once again hyper-focusing our awareness, this time on a new pandemic threat, one that is forcing us to reconsider how our cultural and social habits impact our individual health and safety and that of our families, our communities and our world in an immediate and potentially devastating way.

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Some of the content used to portray witness accounts is violent and graphic and is not suitable for children.

Use the following link to register and reserve your spot at Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tower-stories-tickets-118677897787

Tickets are $20.00. A portion of proceeds will go to the FealGood Foundation (FGF), named for first responder John Feal. FGF provides assistance to first responders as well as education regarding the medical plights of 9/11 first responders. We will never forget their service and sacrifice! https://fealgoodfoundation.com/

1 Granite Street, Westerly RI 02891 a-? Phone-Box Office 401-596-2341 a-? granitetheatre.com

FealGood Foundation's mission is multi-pronged:

To assist all emergency personnel, including but not limited to, firefighters, police officers, nurses, and other first responder volunteers, and municipal workers impacted by the events of 9/11, or those who face serious injury due to action or omission, in the line of their duty as first responders.

The mission of the FGF includes educating elected officials and private entities on the various problems, concerns and issues faced by First Responders in their everyday duties. The FGF is therefore dedicated to advocating for First Responder rights and illuminating, to proper authorities, the serious issues they encounter.

