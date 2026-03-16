HIEROGLYPHICS CURRENCY: TIPS FOR SURVIVING THE ECONOMIC APOCALYPSE To Be Presented By Daydream Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Daydream Theatre Company, in association with Trust-Me -Bro Productions and I Know A Guy Enterprises, will present HIEROGlyphics Currency: Tips For Surviving the Economic Apocalypse, written and directed by Lenny Schwartz. The production will be staged at Bell Street Chapel.

The play follows a man who, after learning that he has limited time left to live, uses artificial intelligence to create a new form of currency. The invention unexpectedly positions him as a messianic figure for working-class people navigating an economic collapse.

Schwartz described the themes of the work as reflecting the current political and social climate. “I wanted to write a nice play about where we are politically and socially in the world. I wanted to do a fair satire of the climate we live in and…look, I failed. I tried but I failed,” he said. “I wish it was satire but everyone in the world is being terrible to each other, we are all addicted to and going to give in to AI, we don't have leaders we have thugs, and so I decided not to hold back. Strangely, it is the most positive, humane and life affirming play I've ever done.”

The cast will include Padriag Mahoney, Lionel LaFleur, Derek Laurendeau, Emily Lamarre, Christina Myers Mills, Daniel Morris, Elisabeth Merritt, Timothy DeLisle, Stephanie Sivalingam, Dennise Kowalczyk, Daniel Martin, Julian Trilling, and Steven Ferron.

Poster design and illustration are by Arlen Schumer.

Performance Schedule

Performances of HIEROGlyphics Currency: Tips For Surviving the Economic Apocalypse will take place at 8:00 p.m. on April 30, May 1, May 2, May 7, May 8, and May 9.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door. Performances will take place at Bell Street Chapel, located at 5 Bell Street in Providence, Rhode Island.