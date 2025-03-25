THE OUTSIDERS, WICKED, SUFFS And More Set for 2025/2026 Broadway Season At Providence Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Providence Performing Arts Center has announced the Theatre’s 2025/2026 Broadway Season, featuring the Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series and the Encore Series.

PPAC patrons can look forward to all-new Broadway productions, including the 2024 Tony Award winning Best Musical THE OUTSIDERS , and long-awaited return engagements of WICKED and Disney’s THE LION KING.

The PPAC brochure with complete information for the 2025/2026 season is available on the ppacri.org homepage.

Cox Media is the media sponsor for the Encore Series and WPRI 12 is the media sponsor of the 2025/2026 Broadway season.

Subscription packages for the Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series and the Encore Series are on sale NOW to new and current subscribers. New subscribers may call the PPAC Box Office at 401.421.ARTS (2787) or New Subs Rep Sharon Corcoran at 401.574.3136 for more information on becoming a subscriber or to purchase a subscription. Box Office window and phone hours are Monday – Friday, 10A – 5P; Saturday, 10A – 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days. Sharon Corcoran’s hours are Monday – Friday, 9A – 5P.

Current subscriber seats will be held until the renewal deadline of Thursday, May 22, 2025. PPAC will notify current subscribers via email when their renewal packets are in the mail.

Group sales for the upcoming season are also available as of today; groups of 10 or more may visit ppacri.org/grouptickets or contact Group Sales Manager Paul Hiatt at 401.574.3162 or phiatt@ppacri.org

Six critically-acclaimed and award-winning shows comprise Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD - September 19 – October 4, 2025

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - December 2 - 7, 2025

SUFFS - January 20 – 25, 2026

WICKED - March 4 – 22, 2026

The 2024 Tony Award®-winning Best Musical, THE OUTSIDERS - April 14 – 19, 2026

The five-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical, KIMBERLY AKIMBO - May 5 – 10, 2026

The Encore Series includes three well-loved shows that are “back by popular demand” and one production that will make its Providence debut:

SIX – October 22 – 26, 2025

HADESTOWN – November 7 – 9, 2025

CLUE - January 16 – 18, 2026

Disney’s THE LION KING – May 20 – June 7, 2026

J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, President and CEO of PPAC, said, “We invite you to ‘come along for the ride’ and join us as a subscriber to PPAC’s 48th Broadway Season. A number of shows in our upcoming season have storylines where the lead characters go on a ‘great adventure’ to a new destination or a new state of mind. Prepare to be transported by all-new Broadway presentations like HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, THE OUTSIDERS, SUFFS, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, KIMBERLY AKIMBO and CLUE, and by the long-awaited returns of WICKED, SIX, HADESTOWN and Disney’s THE LION KING . I am pleased to announce that our 2026 Gala Celebration features a performance of WICKED on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 7P; we will share more information about the Gala Celebration in the future."

Joseph W. Walsh, Esq., Chair of the PPAC Board of Directors, said, “We are pleased to offer a wide range of community outreach programming for students in grades K – 12, families and adults. Our recently issued Report to the Community 2025 highlights all of these programs, which include Experience PPAC, Next Stop Broadway®, Seats for Service Members, Ocean State Star Awards and many more. As part of our initiative to make the performing arts accessible to all, PPAC will present a sensory-friendly performance of Bill Blagg’s FAMILY MAGIC in partnership with The Autism Project on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 2P. We hope you will join us at this entertaining and engaging show that is suitable for all ages.”

“For the seventeenth consecutive year, Taco and The White Family Foundation are proud supporters of the Broadway Series at PPAC. At Taco, we consider our employees to be a part of our extended family. We are looking forward to sharing each show’s unique story with audiences throughout this upcoming season,” said John Hazen White, Jr., Executive Chairman, Taco Family of Companies.

PPAC’s new season includes BankNewport Family Nights for CLUE on Friday, January 16, 2026 at 7:30P and for THE LION KING on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 7P. These specially priced performances are sponsored by BankNewport. The Family Night media sponsors are ABC 6 and NOW 93.3.

Along with Broadway touring productions, PPAC will present comedians JO KOY on Friday, October 17, 2025 at 8P and LOUIS C.K. on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 7P. The band AMERICA brings their concert tour to PPAC on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 7P.

The Boston Pops, conductor Keith Lockhart and the Metropolitan Chorale return to the Theatre for their BOSTON POPS HOLIDAY CONCERT on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at 8P. CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will dazzle audiences with their whimsical holiday spectacular from December 19 – 21, 2025 for four performances only.

On-sale dates for individual shows in PPAC’s 2025/2026 Broadway Season will be announced at a later time.

Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series – Show Information

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: September 19 – October 4, 2025

Broadway’s spellbinding spectacular HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is coming to PPAC! Join the next adventure and experience the wizarding world like never before at this record-breaking hit and winner of six Tony Awards including Best Play.

When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS: December 2 - 7, 2025

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone’s “huge, heart-filling" production (The New York Times) features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.

SUFFS: January 20 – 25, 2026

Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award®-winning musical SUFFS about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. Winner of the Outer Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Musical.

WICKED: March 4 – 22, 2026

WICKED, Providence’s most “popular” musical, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story.

THE OUTSIDERS: April 14 – 19, 2026

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, is THE OUTSIDERS.

Adapted from S.E. HINTON’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & JEFF KUPERMAN, and direction by Tony Award® winner Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO: May 5 – 10, 2026

WINNER BEST MUSICAL

THE MOST TONY AWARD-WINNING SHOW OF ITS SEASON

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek ), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone ( Water for Elephants).

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Encore Series – Show Information

SIX: October 22 – 26, 2025

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed one billion streams worldwide!

HADESTOWN: November 7 – 9, 2025

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

CLUE: January 16 – 18, 2026

BankNewport Family Night: Friday, January 16, 2026 at 7:30P

A mansion. A murder. A mystery.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

Disney’s THE LION KING: May 20 – June 7, 2026

BankNewport Family Night: Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 7P

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney’s THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to the Providence Performing Arts Center!

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular – one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, THE LION KING brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award®-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

Specials – Show Information

BOSTON POPS HOLIDAY CONCERT - Keith Lockhart, Conductor

Saturday, December 13, 2025 at 8P

The Boston Pops, Conductor Keith Lockhart and the Metropolitan Chorale return to PPAC to perform their beloved holiday concert. The Pops will perform their signature “Sleigh Ride,” their traditional Holiday Sing-Along and new arrangements of seasonal favorites. There will also be a very special visitor – Santa Claus himself will make an appearance!

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE: December 19 – 21, 2025

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE dazzles in a whimsical holiday spectacular, blending Broadway-style production with contemporary circus arts. As the longest running cirque holiday theatrical event, HOLIDAZE brings storybook characters to life on stage with an original music score, twists on holiday classics and stunning new sets. A beloved tradition for all ages, this ultimate holiday gift is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

The performance schedule for CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is Friday, December 19 at 7P; Saturday, December 20 at 11A and 3P and Sunday, December 21 at 1P.

Sensory-Friendly Performance – Bill Blagg’s FAMILY MAGIC

Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 2P

In partnership with The Autism Project

With over 60 minutes of non-stop magical fun, FAMILY MAGIC is specifically designed to entertain and engage audiences of all ages. Renowned magician Bill Blagg’s unique blend of comedy, audience participation and mind-bending magic will keep you on the edge of your seat eagerly anticipating what’s coming next.

A sensory-friendly performance includes the following accommodations:

✸ House lights are dimmed, and sound levels are kept at 90 decibels.

✸ Strobe lighting and blinking lights have been eliminated.

✸ Audience members may bring small coping tools into the theatre (i.e. weighted blankets, fidgets, headphones, etc.). PPAC will provide fidgets and character cards.

✸ Break areas are available in multiple locations for families to access throughout the theatre.

