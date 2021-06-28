Spectrum Theater Ensemble Neurodiversity New Play Festival Begins July 5

Spectrum Theatre Ensemble, a neurodiverse theatre company based in Providence, Rhode Island, announces that its second Neurodiversity New Play Festival will begin July 5 and run through Aug. 1.

Artists from around the country will collaborate to write, perform and produce new plays to be held in Providence on July 30, July 31, and August 1, featuring world premieres of 10-minute plays, full-length plays, and other selections.

"Our roster of neurodivergent artists feature nationally acclaimed playwrights, administrators who have worked on Broadway, and award-winning directors," said Clay Martin, Artistic Director of Spectrum Theatre Ensemble. "STE could not be prouder to develop these world premiere pieces with artists of this caliber."

Featured performances include Light Switch by Dave Osmundsen, The Importance of Being: A Play in Earnest by Jeremy J. Kamp, and The 10-Minute Play Project, featuring plays written by Amina Henry, Dave Osmundsen, Kevin Talley, Oscar Cabrera, Charles Hughes, and Mashuq Mushtaq Deen. The festival will also feature free weekly readings of new plays by neurdivergent writers, displaying 5 selected plays that were chosen from hundreds of submissions around the country.

STE's goal for the Festival is to generate a marketable, replicable body of work that provides a voice for adult neurodivergent populations. STE is still looking for donors, sponsors, and in-kind contributions. Any support that can be offered would be greatly appreciated.

Spectrum Theatre Ensemble is a 501(c)3 organization located in Providence, Rhode Island. STE's mission is to evolve the awareness, resources, and professionals that empower our neurodiverse community in achieving equal opportunity and full participation in society. More information about the Neurodiversity New Play festival and STE can be found at stensemble.org.

