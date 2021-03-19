Spectrum Theater Ensemble Announces Mario Gomez As New Executive Director

Over the past year, Spectrum Theatre Ensemble has been exploring how an organization can grow in ways that prioritize neurodiversity and take advantage of the ever-changing theatrical landscapes.

Hiring a full time Executive Director is a key part of this growth; one that is challenging and made more complicated by the ongoing pandemic. These circumstances have led to Laura Cornwall transitioning from direct leadership and onto the Advisory Board. Spectrum Theatre Ensemble will welcome Mario Gomez as Executive Director.

Originally from Mexico City, Mario is an accomplished theater artist and administrator. Besides having an extensive theatrical resume, which includes more than 260 productions and workshops across five continents, Mario has also served as a Dramaturg, Production Manager, Technical Director, and Stage Manager in Western Washington and Southern New England. Mario is also the founder and lead consultant for The Online Dramaturg, which since 2013 has provided administrative, organizational, artistic, and operational support to nonprofits, especially theaters. Mario is passionate about creating inclusive, diverse, and equitable spaces in theater and hopes to expand this work with STE.

In his own words: "I am excited about becoming STE's Executive Director. Ever since I first worked with STE in 2020, I have been in awe of the company, its mission, and its way of doing theater. I am looking forward to supporting STE's mission to empower our neurodiverse community."

Says Cornwall of her transition, "I believe deeply in the power of neurodiversity; I believe that prioritizing, nurturing, and celebrating neurodivergent perspectives and experiences creates a better, more enriching world for all of us. STE is part of a vanguard of disabled artists and activists changing the world of theater-and the world writ large-and Mario is a phenomenal leader for this work. Though I'm currently stepping down from direct leadership I'm honored to remain a steadfast, proudly neurodivergent member of this community, supporting Mario and STE every step of the way."

Artistic Director Clay Martin says: "Laura is an incredible advocate and leader in the disability inclusion movement, and we look forward to her continuing involvement on our Advisory Board . STE and myself are incredibly excited to welcome Mario Gomez into the executive director position of our leadership team. His administrative experience and incredible vision for intersectional inclusion and representation in the arts will ensure STE's continued growth in who and how we can serve the New England community and the broader theatre industry in the years to come."