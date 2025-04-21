STARDEW VALLEY: SYMPHONY OF SEASONS Comes to Providence Center In 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SOHO Live, the Tokyo-based live music company specializing in creating and presenting live concerts of the most memorable video game and anime music, brings STARDEW VALLEY: SYMPHONY OF SEASONS to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 7:30P, as part of their second international concert tour. Stardew Valley is the hit farming sim created by ConcernedApe.

In this brand-new concert, a 35-piece orchestra will perform all new arrangements of music from the game. The orchestra will be accompanied by a screen above the stage featuring gameplay from the game itself. Fans can also expect to see original content created exclusively for the concert under the supervision of ConcernedApe.

Concert-goers can look forward to hearing the game's most popular songs as they watch their farm grow throughout the seasons and explore some of the valley's most memorable locations, from Pelican Town to the Skull Cavern, Ginger Island to Calico Desert, the Submarine to the Wizard's Tower and much more.

Eric Barone (AKA ConcernedApe) said, "It was a special experience to hear the music of Stardew Valley performed live in concert for the ﬁrst tour, surrounded by fans of Stardew Valley. But now, with the upcoming Symphony of Seasons, we'll hear the music in a bigger and grander way, with a larger orchestra and additional songs from the game. I'm really looking forward to it!"

Once again, fans are encouraged to come dressed in their best Stardew Valley cosplay in this celebration of the game, and new exclusive merchandise will also be available for purchase.

The tour will premiere in ConcernedApe's hometown of Seattle on August 30, 2025, and will visit 18 countries before ending in Hawaii on March 21, 2026.

Tickets for STARDEW VALLEY: SYMPHONY OF SEASONS go on sale this Thursday, April 24 at 9A at ppacri.org. Starting at 10A, tickets will be available at the PPAC Box Office window (220 Weybosset St, Providence, RI 02903) and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Box Office window and phone hours are Monday – Friday, 10A – 5P; Saturday, 10A – 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.

Comments