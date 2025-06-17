SOUL ON THE MOVE Returns to Monte’s Park for Cape Verdean Independence Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The popular outdoor dance series SOUL on the MOVE returns to Monte’s Park on Thursday, July 3 at 5 PM, offering a high-energy kickoff to New Bedford’s Cape Verdean Independence Week celebrations.

Presented by Oversoul Theatre Collective, Inc., the free, all-ages event will feature a live set by WAMPTRONICA, a genre-blending musical group known for its fusion of Deep Afro Jazz, Soulful House, Afrobeat, Rare Groove, and reimagined classics in soul, funk, and disco. Their high-impact, improvisational performances have become a staple of New Bedford’s cultural calendar, drawing diverse audiences to dance and celebrate in public spaces across the city.

SOUL on the MOVE is part of Oversoul Theatre Collective’s mission to transform parks and community venues into inclusive cultural spaces through music and movement. The event is supported in part by Mass Cultural Council, MassDevelopment TDI, Osborne Trust Fellowship, New Bedford Creative, WNB One Radio, Polyphonic Studios, and the Leduc Center for Civic Engagement.

The event requires no tickets or registration. Attendees are encouraged to bring friends, family, and plenty of energy to join in the festivities.

For those unable to attend in person, WAMPTRONICA also hosts a weekly radio show, FROM the UNDERGROUND, streaming Tuesdays at 8 PM on WNB One Radio.

SOUL on the MOVE

Thursday, July 3 at 5:00 PM

Monte’s Park – 212 Acushnet Ave, New Bedford

Free and open to the public

Comments