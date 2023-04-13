Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

SIX Brings Feminist Fun to PPAC

Now through April 23rd.

Apr. 13, 2023 Â 
SIX Brings Feminist Fun to PPAC

Divorced, Beheaded, Died; Divorced, Beheaded, Survived-this handy little rhyme is likely what most Americans know best about the six wives of Henry VIII. Maybe if you were a devotee of the show The Tudors you know a bit more about Catherine of Aragon or Anne Boleyn, but after that, things get a bit murky (so many Catherines!). The musical SIX gives these women the chance to tell their own stories, and shed some light on the circumstances of their lives and deaths. Though the musical deals with heavy topics like infidelity, miscarriage, death by execution, etc., the six wives are generally pretty frank about their situations. Dramatic history plus catchy songs equals a fantastically fun night of theatre; giving the lesser-known wives a chance to remind us that they were more than just a number.

Henry VIII of England is best remembered for creating his own church when the Catholic Pope wouldn't allow him to divorce his first wife. He went on to marry five more times. That first wife, Catherine of Aragon, was the daughter of Ferdinand and Isabella of Spain, mother of Queen Mary I (Bloody Mary). Wife number two was the infamous Anne Boleyn and mother of Elizabeth I. Then we have Jane Seymour, mother of King Edward VI; Anne of Cleves; Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr.

Six feels more like a musical revue or concert than a typical Broadway show, with each of the queens resplendent in sparkly, retro futuristic costumes, taking turns telling their tale in a bid to have the audience decide which of them had it the worst. Catherine of Aragon wears a sparkly gold ensemble with a spiky gold crown-picture Statue of Liberty-and the lighting for her musical number resembles the red and gold of the Spanish flag. Anne Boleyn is in a shiny green mini skirt. Jane Seymour's corset top resembles the classic black on white striping of Tudor revival style architecture. Each of the costumes is distinct while complementing each other in a harmonious blaze of sparkles that is fabulous under the lights.

Also fabulous are the songs and talents of the performers. The Six wives kick off the evening with "Ex-Wives", which perfectly sets the tone for the night of music. From there we transition to the "I will Survive"-esque "No Way" sung with assertive authority by Gerianne Perez as Catherine of Aragon. Other standout numbers include Jane Seymour's heartbreaking "Heart of Stone" sung by Cecilia Snow and the hysterically fun "Get Down" sung by Anna of Cleves, Terica Marie. Marie and her co-stars are clearly having a blast up on stage, and it's incredibly fun to watch. For the Wednesday night performance, Katherine Howard was played by Aryn Bohannon and Catherin Parr by Jana Larell Glover, both of whom were fantastic-bringing the exact right amount of humor and heartbreak to their roles.

Even if you've listened to the cast recording (and if you haven't, you should), this is a show that is phenomenal live. The performers are working the crowd, the live music is note-perfect and the audience's enthusiasm is electric. At a tight 80 minutes with no intermission, this show is like a roller coaster hurtling through non-stop pop-music ear worms, and lighting that is fine-tuned and calibrated to make the somewhat intimate stage feel fit for a queen.

SIX plays at The Providence Performing Arts Center, APRIL 11 - 23, 2023. Tickets are available at ppacri.org/six.



Trinity Repertory Company Announces Student Playwriting Competition Winners Photo
Trinity Repertory Company Announces Student Playwriting Competition Winners
Trinity Repertory Company's 12thÂ annual playwriting competition for New England high school students, Write Here! Write Now! announces its four winning plays: The Dragon's CrownÂ by William DerbyÂ (Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Arts, Pawtucket),Â Busy PeopleÂ by SeoyonÂ Kim (The Wheeler School, Providence),Â The Sudden Plunge of a Great CreatureÂ by Wesley MemeryÂ (La Salle Academy, Cranston), and Plants Don'tÂ Count as Friends by Eisley Morgan (Classical High School, Providence).Â 
Photos: First Look At INDECENT At Wilbury Theatre Group Photo
Photos: First Look At INDECENT At Wilbury Theatre Group
Wilbury Theatre Group starts performances of the Rhode Island premiere ofÂ IndecentÂ byÂ Paula Vogel, directed byÂ Susie SchuttÂ Thursday, April 13. See photos from the production.
Lyle Lovett And His Large Band Will Stop At The VETS In Providence In July 2023 Photo
Lyle Lovett And His Large Band Will Stop At The VETS In Providence In July 2023
Four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actorÂ Lyle LovettÂ confirms new nationwide summer tour dates with his renownedÂ Large Band.
GUTFELD LIVE! KING OF LATE NIGHT TOUR Comes To Providence Performing Arts Center, July 29 Photo
GUTFELD LIVE! KING OF LATE NIGHT TOUR Comes To Providence Performing Arts Center, July 29
GREG GUTFELD, host of the #1 rated late night show GUTFELD!, returns to the stage this summer in support of his newest book The King of Late Night (release date: July 25).Â  Greg Gutfeld brings GUTFELD LIVE! KING OF LATE NIGHT TOUR to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7P. Greg will be joined by special guest comedian Tom Shillue as moderator and opening act.Â 

From This Author - Andria Tieman


ANNIE at PPAC is a Delightful Dose of NostalgiaANNIE at PPAC is a Delightful Dose of Nostalgia
February 1, 2023

Itâ€™s always nerve-racking to revisit a show as an adult that was so important to you as a kid. I canâ€™t even count how many times I saw the movie ANNIE as a kid; and it also holds the place in my memory of being the first touring Broadway musical I ever saw. So this production playing at PPAC through February 5th has some big shoes to fill, but Iâ€™m happy to report that the exceptional cast, classic songs and fantastic sets made this a magical night. All the favorite songs and scenes are comforting and exciting, but watching with adult eyes made this feel new but still resonant.
Review: Mean Girls Can't Make Fetch Happen at PPACReview: Mean Girls Can't Make Fetch Happen at PPAC
October 5, 2022

Itâ€™s a little bit surprising that the film version of Mean Girls was both a good movie, and also a hit.Â  Based on a non-fiction book about high school cliques that was aimed at parents and teens, it was transformed into a charming comedy by Tina Fey in 2004. Itâ€™s not too much of a stretch to think that the creators could get lightning to strike twice by transforming this beloved story into a Broadway musical, but despite the myriad talents of Fey and music director Jeff Richmond, Mean Girls The Musical canâ€™t capture the magic of the film and feels rather underwhelming.
BWW Review: Heartfelt DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Providence Performing Arts CenterBWW Review: Heartfelt DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Providence Performing Arts Center
April 6, 2022

BWW's Critic Writes 'Weâ€™ve probably all been in a situation where a white lie or a misunderstanding ballooned into something bigger and unexpected.Â  DEAR EVAN HANSEN takes this idea and turns it up to eleven when teenage Evan Hansen becomes linked to a classmate who commits suicide.Â  Itâ€™s an interesting examination of how in mourning, we may try to rewrite the narrative of a dead personâ€™s life, but thereâ€™s no way to get past the icky feeling that Evanâ€™s actions leave, despite catchy songs and excellent performances.'
BWW Review: An Officer and a Gentleman at Providence Performing Arts CenterBWW Review: An Officer and a Gentleman at Providence Performing Arts Center
February 20, 2022

The movie An Officer and a Gentleman came out in 1982 to both critical and popular acclaim, but turning this story into a jukebox musical many years later seems like a strange choice.Â  The cast in this touring production are across the board excellent, but some of the musical choices seem forced, and the plot seems torn between conveying the serious themes of the movie and wanting to lean into the more cheesy aspects of the 80s.Â  The result is an odd hodgepodge that suffers from an identity crisis, but is still entertaining thanks to the efforts and talents of the cast.
BWW Review: The Gamm's AN OCTOROON Is Not To Be MissedBWW Review: The Gamm's AN OCTOROON Is Not To Be Missed
February 2, 2022

In AN OCTOROON, Jacobs-Jenkins seems to delight in taking audiences on a shock-and-awe tour through Americaâ€™s history and present. In turns horrifying and hilarious, this work manages to elicit almost every emotion a human being can feel as it burrows into your psyche.
share