Rus Anderson Is Elton John In THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Providence Performing Arts Center

J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), announced that PPAC's Cool Summer Nights concerts will return this summer to the theatre with THE ROCKET MAN SHOW on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 8P.



Cool Summer Nights concerts are made possible in part by the Providence Tourism Council (PTC). THE PTC works collaboratively with organizations, including PPAC, to develop events and programming that marks Providence as an arts and multicultural destination.



Tickets go on sale for THE ROCKET MAN SHOW this Friday, May 13, 2022 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org, and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets are just $35 and $25 (inclusive of $4 per ticket restoration charge). Box Office hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P; Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show days. Regular service charges for phone and online sales apply.



In THE ROCKET MAN SHOW, Scotsman Rus Anderson honors Elton John with killer vocals, fierce piano playing, and classic Elton antics. Rus painstakingly recreates a 1970s Elton concert with gorgeous, colorful, and flamboyant costumes worn by Elton - including his actual boots, glasses, and jumpsuits from 1973.



Rus Anderson was handpicked by Elton John to be his official body double for the videos and photos used in Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour; Rus re-created iconic moments from Elton's iconic career in virtual reality for the tour.



Rus appeared in Jimmy Fallon's "Clash of the Cover Bands" in 2021 on E!. With praise from critics, Elton fans and celebrities alike - including Jimmy Fallon who described Rus' performance as Elton John as "amazing" and Queen's Adam Lambert who called him "phenomenal," - The Rocket Man Show has quickly joined the list of hottest and must see shows in town.