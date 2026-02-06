Ocean State Star Awards to Showcase High School Musical Talent

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that tickets are now on sale for the 2025/2026 Ocean State Star Awards (OSSA) Showcase, which will take place on Sunday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. on the PPAC stage.

The Ocean State Star Awards is a community outreach initiative of Providence Performing Arts Center that recognizes student achievement in high school musical theatre programs, both onstage and behind the scenes, across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. The Showcase will feature performances from each high school receiving an Outstanding Musical award, as well as opening and closing numbers featuring students from multiple performance award categories.

At the conclusion of the evening, two Outstanding Lead Performers will be selected to represent the state of Rhode Island at the seventeenth annual Jimmy Awards in New York City.

For the 2025/2026 season, twenty-two area high schools are participating in the OSSA program. Throughout the season, adjudicators attended twenty-nine productions, providing written feedback and nominating students and schools across sixteen award categories.