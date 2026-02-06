Tickets on Sale for Arts Alive!’s Pre-Professional INTO THE WOODS

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tickets are now on sale for Arts Alive!'s 2026 Pre-Professional production of Into the Woods, performing March 13-15 at the Barrington Middle School Auditorium.

This dynamic statewide program brings together elite teen performers from across Rhode Island to form one unified company, showcasing the next generation of musical theatre artistry. Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, the production is directed by Dena Davis, with Jenna Tremblay Reilly as Assistant Director/Choreographer and Laura Jenkins as Musical Director.

Performances take place Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 14 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for students and $25 for adults. There will be a free preview on Thursday, March 5 6 p.m. at the Providence Art Club