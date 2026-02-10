Burbage Theatre Co to Hold Auditions for MEASURE FOR MEASURE

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BURBAGE THEATRE CO will hold in-person auditions for their upcoming production of William Shakespeare's Measure for Measure, directed by Jeff Church.

Audition Details

by William Shakespeare

directed by Jeff Church

First Rehearsal - between April 7 and April 14, 2026

Tech Rehearsals - May 8, 9, 10, 2026

First Preview - Thursday May 14, 2026

Opening Night - Saturday May 16, 2026

Closing Date - Sunday June 7, 2026

AUDITION DATE(S): Sunday February 22 between 4pm and 9pm

AUDITION LOCATION: Wendy Overly Studio Theatre, Entrance A, 59 Blackstone Avenue, Pawtucket RI 02860

AUDITION INFORMATION:

Each performer will be allotted a minimum of three (3) minutes and a maximum of five (5) minutes.

All performers, please prepare one (1) 2-minute monologue from Shakespeare's canon. Either prose or verse. *You may be asked to show a second, contrasting piece. Preferably this would be from Shakespeare, but doesn't have to be as long as it is contrasting and highlights your best work.

Please also provide a hard copy of your headshot and resume stapled together at the time of your audition.

MEASURE CASTING BREAKDOWN:

Isabella | 20s - 30s | Female - ROLE FILLED

Angelo | 30s - 50s | Male - ROLE FILLED

Ensemble | 10 - 12 Actors - Various Ages. All roles open. We are looking for a solid ensemble of 10 - 12 with a facility with and a playful passion for Shakespeare's language.

Uncast ensemble roles include - Escalus, Claudio, Lucio, Pompey, Mariana, Juliet, Mistress Overdone, others.

We expect to be filled throughout the audition days so please manage your time efficiently.

Callbacks are expected, but TBA.

AEA Submissions | While we also accept submissions from members of the Actors' Equity Association of America, we have several members of the union already scheduled to appear in this production. With limited resources, further AEA participation is unlikely.

SECURE AUDITION SLOT: To secure your 5-minute audition slot, email us at auditions@burbagetheatre.org with a one hour time-range on either of the audition dates (IE February 22, 5pm - 6pm).

DIGITAL SUBMISSIONS: If you wish to audition, but cannot make the times specified above, you can always submit a self-tape through our website. Visit www.burbagetheatre.org/get-involved to learn about our options for DIGITAL AUDITION SUBMISSIONS.

Interested stage managers may send a resume to info@burbagetheatre.org.

Stage managers are hired on a show by show basis. Dates are subject to change.