Rhythm & Roots Music, Dance, And Food Festival to Take Place Labor Day Weekend

Southern rock and soul staples JJ Grey & Mofro, legendary blues artist Robert Cray Band, and more will perform.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

Rhythm & Roots Music, Dance, And Food Festival to Take Place Labor Day Weekend

The 25th Rhythm & Roots Music, Dance, and Food Festival will feature headliners Greensky Bluegrass, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and Dumpstaphunk, who will join more than 20 other bands at Ninigret Park over Labor Day weekend.

For 25 years Rhythm & Roots has become an annual must-do event for hundreds of families, music fans, and dancers, who enjoy the laid-back vibe and endless variety of music in the small, seaside community of Charlestown. As always, the festival delivers music for a broad fan base including blues, bluegrass, Cajun, country, gospel, rock, R&B, soul, and of course zydeco - food that covers the globe and a 4,400-square foot dance floor that draws dancers from around the country.

Greensky Bluegrass, a five-piece American bluegrass jam band that mixes traditional acoustic elements with the creativity and rule-bending sensibility of improvisational rock, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, the New Orleans icon who blends funk, soul, R&B and psychedelic rock, and Louisiana funk and jam band, Dumpstaphunk highlight this year's Sept. 1-3 festival.

Also scheduled to appear:

Southern rock and soul staples JJ Grey & Mofro, legendary blues artist Robert Cray Band, the progressive bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters, Texas southern soul and swamp funk band Shinyribs, American roots orchestra Dustbowl Revival, and New Orleans street band Tuba Skinny.

Also set to perform: Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, The Revelers, Corey Ledet Zydeco, Old Fashioned Aces, Knickerbocker All-Stars, Mighty Soul Drivers, Ward Hayden & The Outliers, Paul Gabriel Blues Band, Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez with the Sin Sisters, plus more to be announced.

Rhythm & Roots features three stages - the Rhythm (main) stage with standing room and lawn seating, and the tented Roots and Dance stages. In addition, the festival features over a dozen food vendors, diverse craft vendors, beer, and wine.

GoodWorks Entertainment, led by CEO Tyler Grill, and founder and longtime producer Chuck Wentworth looks forward to the 25th Rhythm & Roots party, which attracts over 5,000 daily visitors to Ninigret Park, including 1,500-weekend campers.

Festival grounds open at 4 p.m. Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday. Performances start one hour after opening and continue through 11 p.m. Tickets range from $59 for the Friday opener to $269 for 3-days of camping, dancing, and music.

Check out our full lineup, explore artist profiles, purchase tickets, and find answers to questions about parking, camping, accessibility, volunteering, and more at our website.

Rhythm & Roots has earned multiple awards and is often included on "best of" music festival lists. Considered one of the top 100 events in North America, the festival has been described as "an incredible experience, a perfectly organized, flawlessly run major destination event that music fans from all over the country will be drawn to." Whether you're a first-time visitor or returning for your 25th time, we're sure you'll agree.

Rhythm & Roots Festival 2023




