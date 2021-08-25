Rhode Island Performance Venues to Require Audience Vaccinations and Masks

The Providence Performing Arts Center and The Veterans Memorial Auditorium along with 7 other Rhode Island performance venues and organizations have formed a partnership to provide for the safety of their audiences, artists, staff, and volunteers, based on current scientific evidence and best practices around the country.



Organizations included in this effort are Festival Ballet Providence, Gamm Theatre, Island Moving Company, Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School, Trinity Repertory Company, United Theatre, Veterans Memorial Auditorium (The VETS), and Wilbury Theatre Group.

Effective immediately, and until further notice: All patrons attending in-person indoor events must either show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (fully vaccinated is defined as at least 14 days after receiving either a two-dose or one-dose FDA or WHO authorized COVID-19 vaccine) or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of performance time or proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test (rapid test) taken within 6 hours of performance time. All patrons, regardless of vaccination status, must always wear masks over their nose and mouth while inside the venue (unless actively eating or drinking).