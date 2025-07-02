Review: WAITRESS at Theatre By The Sea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre By The Sea celebrates the arrival of summer with its magnificent production of “Waitress,” a romantic musical comedy about problematic relationships, second chances, and the unyielding power of friendship.

With music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and written by Jessie Nelson, “Waitress” is based on the 2007 movie, written and directed by Adrienne Shelly. The musical premiered on Broadway in 2016 and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

“Waitress” tells the story of Jenna (Dakota Mackey-McGee), a server at Joe’s Diner with an incredible knack for baking pies who finds herself unexpectedly pregnant by her less-than-respectable husband, Earl (James Channing). Meanwhile, the restaurant’s ornery owner, Joe (Kevin B. McGlynn)—well aware of Jenna’s troubles at home—encourages her to enter a pie-making contest for a $25,000 prize, to help her and the forthcoming baby start anew.

Even when Earl is at his worst, Jenna has her friends and co-workers—the unapologetically sassy Becky (Anny Jules) and the awkward, adorably geeky Dawn (Emelie Latzer)—to keep her spirits up during the toughest of times. To further complicate matters, Jenna develops a crush on her kind, handsome, and also-married gynecologist, Dr. Pomatter (Christopher deProphetis). When it turns out the feeling is mutual, the two engage in a wild, passionate affair.

Kevin P. Hill’s skilled direction, Ashley Chasteen’s stylish choreography, and Cassie McKnight’s striking set make the production remarkably entertaining and inarguably touching. The trials and tribulations of Jenna and the antics of her comrades are especially amusing, and the accompanying songs further complement the stage interplay.

Mackey-McGee’s splendid performance as Jenna carries the entire show, easily earning the audience’s empathy with her exquisite stage presence, as well as her dazzling voice in ‘What Baking Can Do,’ ‘You Will Still Be Mine (a delightful duet with Dr. Pomatter),’ and the powerhouse number, ‘She Used to Be Mine.’

deProphetis is criminally charming as the doctor, and despite their questionable behavior, he and Jenna are a likeable, attractive couple. Channing's potrayal of the smarmy Earl is precise and effective, since his character is well deserving of the audience's disdain.

Jules is an absolute riot as Becky, and her sparring with Cal (Billy Goldstein, cute and cagey), provides some of the show’s funniest moments. Speaking of funny, Latzer’s Dawn is the quintessential nervous Nellie where every delectable word she utters is comical. Dawn’s dorky beau, Ogie, played perfectly and pervasively by Matt DaSilva, steals every scene he’s in with his offbeat exclamations and impassioned disposition. McGlynn's Joe is just the right combination of crotchety yet tender, lovable old man.

The script is debatably thin and a little contrived, but Bareilles’ powerful song lyrics and beautiful music combined with the exemplary performances remedied any shortcomings I had with the story. “Waitress” at Theatre By The Sea is the perfect recipe for summer fun, excitement, and enjoyment.

“Waitress” runs through July 19th at Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road in Wakefield. For tickets and information, call 401-782-8587 or visit https://www.theatrebythesea.com/

Photo by Mark Turek

