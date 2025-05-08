Review: THE LARAMIE PROJECT at Granite Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In 1998, Matthew Shepard became a household name for the worst possible reason when he was robbed, beaten, and left tied to a fence outside Laramie, Wyoming by Aaron McKinney and Russell Henderson.

Soon after Matthew died from his injuries, playwright Moisés Kaufman and members from his company, Tectonic Theater Project, spent the next year traveling to Laramie conducting interviews with the townspeople. The result, “The Laramie Project,” now at Granite Theatre, is a powerful, devastating account of the tragedy and how the people of Laramie were affected by the occurrence of such a violent, anti-gay hate crime in their own backyard.

Twelve actors gather on a dimly lit stage, each within arm’s length of a chair. A name is announced, followed by spoken words from that individual. While that may sound plain and unoriginal on paper, the live result is haunting, contemplative, and captivating. Brad Delzer directs his cast with accentuated precision, and the noteworthy talent of the ensemble brings spirited life to the unfamiliar voices of everyday people.

Testimonies include a sheriff, members of the clergy, a theater professor, a hospital administrator, a waitress, the bartender at the Fireside where Matthew was last seen, the cyclist who discovered Matthew, the officer who responded to the cyclist’s 911 call, the culprits, and Matthew’s parents.

Each performer dutifully takes on multiple roles, altering voices and adding or removing clothing items to distinguish between the personalities. The speakers share their memories of Matthew, and think aloud about Laramie and its newfound, unfortunate affiliation, as they attempt to understand the incomprehensible. Candid excerpts from journal entries by Kaufman and the project fellows are also represented.

The entire cast’s delivery of the numerous characters’ speeches is outstanding, and all are worthy of mention. Select performances that stood out for me included Heather Oakley’s pained, profound portrayal of Reggie Fluty, the officer who tried to revive Matthew; Addison Roush as the outspoken local news reporter, Tiffany Edwards; Chris Maxwell’s headstrong, pensive limo driver, Doc O’Connor; Chelsea Mitchell’s Aaron Kreifles, who believed God sent him to find Matthew; and Rachel Anhalt as Jedadiah Schultz, the theater student with an unexpected change of heart.

‘The Laramie Project’ isn’t pretty or uplifting, but (simply put) it’s a hell of a play. It was important when it premiered 25 years ago—arguably even more so today. Delzer and Granite deserve special recognition for reminding us of its historical and emotional significance, then and now.

‘The Laramie Project’ runs through May 11th at the Granite Theatre, 1 Granite Street in Westerly. For tickets and information, call 401-596-2341 or visit www.GraniteTheatre.org.

Reader Reviews