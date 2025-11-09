Review: THE HEIDI CHRONICLES at Reverie Theatre Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In the seventies, Mary Tyler Moore gleefully assured young, single professional women, "You're gonna make it after all." More than a decade later, Wendy Wasserstein's clever, cagey, award-winning dramedy, "The Heidi Chronicles," now at Reverie Theatre Group, reminded those same women that they don't have to choose between career and family, but to follow their hearts and to do what they believe will make them happy.

A studious Lauren Katherine Pothier leads this talented ensemble as art historian Heidi Holland, a professional woman who came of age during the 1960s at the forefront of the women's liberation movement and the politics of the Vietnam era. An impassioned Heidi first appears in 1989 delivering a lecture about female artists, most of whom are obscure, which she attributes to the fact that they are women.

When Heidi introduces a select portrait that reminds her of herself, she begins to reflect on the events of her past and the people she met who influenced the choices she made throughout the journey that brought her in front of this classroom. The series of flashbacks indicate that there is much more to Heidi than the seemingly confident, authoritative professor of art standing before you.

Each segment begins with the city and year where events transpire, and the clock is turned back to a high school dance where a shy Heidi buries herself in a book while her more gregarious friend, Susan (an adorably aloof Emily MacLean), has her eye on a male who can twist and smoke at the same time. Here Heidi makes the acquaintance of fellow wallflower and bookworm, Peter Patrone (a heartfelt, hilarious Ben Pereira), who boldly proclaims shortly after meeting that they will forever be friends.

Years later, at a McCarthy event, a more educated yet just as insecure Heidi meets Scoop Rosenbaum (an imposing, impressive Liam Roberts, who steals every scene he’s in), the obnoxious albeit criminally charismatic editor of an underground publication who glibly shares his opinion on everything -- and even assigns letter grades. Heidi has an on-again, off-again relationship with Scoop for years, until he marries a subservient Southern belle, Lisa (Sara McCormick, earnest and eloquent).

Heidi's friendship with Peter, her kinship with Susan, and her association with Scoop are all significant factors that help shape her persona, for better or worse. The play also manages to poke fun at while simultaneously saluting her concerted efforts, like protesting a prominent Chicago museum for not featuring enough female artists, or attending an empowerment support group where Heidi rubs elbows with a lesbian and a housewife with four children.

Whether or not Heidi is satisfied or at peace with her life choices is demonstrated, beautifully and heartbreakingly, during an address at her high school alma mater. Now an esteemed author, Heidi delivers an impromptu speech about the multitude of women and their mindsets, as she experienced firsthand just the previous evening, in (of all places) the locker room of an exercise class. Pothier’s exceptional delivery of this monologue is inarguably the production’s finest moment.

The script is rife with substantive commentary on feminism, politics, art and relationships. Combined with Wasserstein's trademark wit, it comes as no surprise the playwright won both a Tony and Pulitzer for this work. Although written in 1989 and despite some dated material, the underlying premise is still relevant today.

Gia Yarn's artful direction coupled with impressive performances from the entire cast help make Reverie Theatre Group's "The Heidi Chronicles" an engaging, intelligent, insightful night of theater.

Reverie Theatre Group’s “The Heidi Chronicles” runs through November 16th at Mathewson Street Church, 134 Mathewson Street in Providence. For tickets and information, visit www.reverietheatregroup.org or email info@reverietheatregroup.org.

Photo by David Cantelli

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Rhode Island News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...