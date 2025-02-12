Review: LIFE OF PI at Providence Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The narrator of the stage play ‘Life of Pi,’ now at Providence Performing Arts Center, proclaims, “My story will make you believe in God.” Regardless of your religious inclination, the retelling of his tumultuous journey reminds us how a person’s faith alone can provide the strength to endure, even when having to face the most seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

Adapted for the stage by Lolita Chakrabarti and based on Yann Martel’s bestselling, award-winning novel (and basis for the Oscar-winning film), the Tony-winning ‘Life of Pi’ is the profound, inspiring, unforgettable tale of a shipwrecked teenage boy from India who manages to survive 227 days floating in the Pacific on a life raft with a Bengali tiger to keep him company.

Piscine, or “Pi,” portrayed eloquently and passionately by Taha Mandviwala, grew up the son of a zookeeper in the Indian city of Pondicherry. The audience first meets Pi in a hospital room, where uniformed officials are asking him as the sole survivor of a sunken freighter ship to recount the events that somehow brought him ashore in Mexico more than seven months later.

Pi reflects back on his playful childhood with his parents and sister, surrounded by animals, and befriending figures from different religions, fastidiously searching for a higher power and the greater meaning of life. When political unrest endangers the region, Pi and his family flee to Canada by sea with their zoo animals in tow. During a storm, Pi is thrown overboard and lands atop a small rescue boat where he is joined by a hyena, zebra, and orangutan.

The stage and lighting design of the production are wondrously spectacular and exciting, with vibrant colors, persuasive imagery, and pulsating sound effects that perfectly depict the turmoil and uncertainty of his predicament. As Pi describes the timeline of past events, the visual transformation from hospital bed to time spent afloat is seamless and exquisite, ranging from serene, star-filled night skies to drab, ominous storm clouds.

Richard Parker, the tiger and Pi’s companion at sea, as well as all the other non-humans featured throughout his journey, are masterfully brought to life with puppetry, and their graceful movement and painstaking execution are purposeful and breathtaking. Mandviwala’s stirring, tenacious performance is beautifully complemented by the animals’ presence, courtesy of Max Webster’s stylish, artful direction.

Supporting cast members worthy of mention include Sorab Wadia, impressive as Pi’s steely yet sensitive father; Jessica Angleskhan, luminous as his headstrong, protective mother; and a spirited Mi Kang, as his aunt.

While Chakrabarti’s script is an abridged, altered version of Martel’s novel, the resounding message of survival and how that is shaped by belief is just as powerful, if not more so, since the play allows the audience to actually witness rather than just imagine Pi’s incredible plight. Although some scenes may be too intense for youngsters, the underlying theme is applicable to all ages, and ‘Life of Pi’ proves that we can all learn a lot from a 17-year-old.

‘Life of Pi’ runs through February 16th at Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset Street in Providence. For tickets and information, call 401-421-2787 or visit www.ppacri.org.

Photo by Evan Zimmerman

Reader Reviews