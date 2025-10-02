Review: ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART TWO: PERESTROIKA at The Gamm Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The AIDS epidemic further takes its toll on a group of New Yorkers and their supernatural acquaintances in the second part of Tony Kushner’s award-winning drama, “Angels in America, Part Two: Perestroika,” now at Gamm Theatre.

Tackling a monumental work such as “Angels” is a tall order for any theater company, but Gamm has proven that not only is it up to the task, but the electrifying effect of this extraordinary production far surpasses even the most seasoned theatergoer’s expectations.

Louis (Ben Steinfeld), who abandoned his other half, Prior (Haas Regen), in Part One, is now the object of affection of Joe (Jeff Church), the closeted Mormon married to Harper (Gabrielle McCauley), whose fragile mental state has only worsened. Little does Joe know that after he called and came out to his mother, Hannah (Jeanine Kane), that she decided to sell her home and leave Utah for New York.

Meanwhile, the haunted Prior (in more ways than one) finally meets the omnipresent Angel (Rachael Warren)—seemingly the bane of his existence—who pronounces him an anointed prophet, an accolade he is reluctant to accept. Speaking of otherworldly beings, when the sickly Roy (Tony Estrella) isn’t trading racial slurs with Belize (Rodney Witherspoon II), he unleashes his fury upon the ghost of Ethel Rosenberg (Kane), the Soviet spy he helped put to death.

Kushner’s script has rightfully earned its place in the theatrical canon of great plays, and the cast’s delivery is flawless, again under the superb direction of Brian McEleney. The spoken words and resounding tone throughout both parts are thoughtful, funny, heartbreaking, inspiring, contemplative, and poignant. Cast members appear on stage (either in the background or off to the side) during scenes with other characters when they are not part of the dialogue, which is an especially effective technique that skillfully demonstrates the intertwining lives of these individuals.

Part Two premiered on Broadway in 1992 (a year after the premiere of Part One), and while the events take place four decades ago, before AIDS was treatable and on the eve of the Cold War’s end (hence the subtitle, Perestroika), the material still feels remarkably fresh, packs an emotional punch, and includes universal themes—political turmoil, racism, and inequality—that resonate today. When Belize sternly reminds Louis the composer of the national anthem “set the word free to a note so high nobody could reach it,” his point is well taken.

Patrick Lynch’s eerily desolate set, resembling a neglected public restroom or grungy subway station, accentuates the characters’ isolation and augments the interplay, and David T. Howard’s costumes, particularly of the Angel and her minions, are stylish, sleek, and admirably zany.

The individual performances are magnificent, and they complement each other beautifully as their characters’ circumstances evolve while their lives intersect. McCauley’s pained portrayal expertly conveys Harper’s hopeless predicament, Estrella triumphantly channels the angst and ugliness of Roy Cohn, and Steinfeld’s layered depiction of Louis manages to earn the audience’s animosity and empathy.

Witherspoon’s Belize vigilantly steals every scene with his poetic outrage, Church unleashes a passionate, whimsical side of Joe that hinders more than it helps, and Warren is mightily persuasive and compassionate as the Angel. Kane impresses in several roles, and as Hannah she exquisitely demonstrates trepidation and realization. As Prior, the uniting force at the heart of this epic tale, Regen’s performance is nothing short of masterful, complete with gallows humor, glaring vulnerability, and fortuitous strength.

In both Part One and Part Two, the Angel references “the Great Work,” two small, simple words, fraught with meaning, and a perfect description of this monumental achievement at Gamm.

“Angels in America, Part Two: Perestroika” runs through October 19th at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick, RI. For tickets and information, visit www.gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.

Photo by Cat Laine

