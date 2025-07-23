ROMEO & JULIET Takes the Stage in New Bedford with Reverie Theatre Group This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Reverie Theatre Group will present a bold reimagining of Romeo & Juliet this August at the historic Rotch-Jones-Duff House & Garden Museum in New Bedford, MA. Set during the city’s mid-1800s whaling boom and abolitionist movement, this free outdoor production fuses Shakespeare’s iconic tale of star-crossed lovers with the rich local history of antebellum New Bedford.

Directed by Lauren Katherine Pothier, with assistant direction by Alexander P. Sprague, the production marks Reverie’s largest cast and crew to date. Performances will take place on August 7–9 and 14–16 at 7:30 p.m., with sensory-friendly matinees on August 10 and 17 at 2:00 p.m. Donations are accepted in lieu of tickets to ensure accessibility for all audiences.

“We’re blending sea shanties, class conflict, and generational divides into a setting that’s surprisingly perfect for Romeo & Juliet,” says Pothier, who also serves as Reverie’s Artistic Director. “The show is rooted in accessibility, from relaxed sensory-friendly matinees to an outdoor space that invites all types of audiences to engage with live theatre.”

The cast includes Sofia DaSilva, Cole Stanley, Eric Lander, Aidan Costa, Riley Nedder, Luyuan Nathan, Emily MacLean, Omar Laguerre-Lewis, Matthew Moos, Quorey Billups, Matt Perrotta, EJ Caraveo, Joshua Winderman, Michael Tokar, and Brooke Aubin. The production is managed and produced by Megan M. Ruggiero.

This summer’s production celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Rotch-Jones-Duff House and is supported in part by local Cultural Councils, the City of New Bedford’s Wicked Cool Places grant, the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts.