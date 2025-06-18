 tracking pixel
Photos: Tina Fey, Kelli O'Hara and More Honored at 26th Pell Awards

Tomaquag Museum Executive Director Lorén M. Spears, and Mixed Magic Theatre Executive Director Bernadet V. Pitts-Wiley were also honored at the event.

By: Jun. 18, 2025
On June 10, 2025, Trinity Repertory Company held its 26th Pell Awards Gala, honoring Emmy Award-winning  comedian Tina Fey, Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kelli O’Hara, Tomaquag Museum Executive Director Lorén M. Spears, and Mixed Magic Theatre Executive Director Bernadet V. Pitts-Wiley. Check out photos from the ceremony.

Over 300 people attended this event at the Lindemann Performing Arts Center at Brown University, raising nearly $400,000 to support Trinity Rep’s artistic, education, and community  engagement programs. 

Established in 1997 to honor the legacy of U.S. Senator Claiborne Pell (D-RI), The Pell Awards recognize excellence in artistry and  advocacy, both regional and national. Throughout his life, Senator Pell worked to support the arts: He was the principal sponsor of  landmark legislation that established the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities in 1965 and chaired the Senate  Education and Arts subcommittee. He also took a lead role in eliminating barriers to higher education with his legislation creating  the Basic Educational Opportunity Grants, which Congress named “Pell Grants” in 1980.

Photo Credit: Mike Mejia/Craig  Keenan

Photo Credit: Mike Mejia/Craig  Keenan
Kelli O'Hara, Tina Fey

Kelli O'Hara, Tina Fey
Guests attending the 2025 Pell Awards Gala's VIP reception

Guests attending the 2025 Pell Awards Gala's VIP reception
Taavon Gamble, Kelli O'Hara

Taavon Gamble, Kelli O'Hara
Rachael Warren

Rachael Warren
Trinity Rep Executive Director Katie Liberman and the Laura H. Harris Artistic Director Curt Columbus

Trinity Rep Executive Director Katie Liberman and the Laura H. Harris Artistic Director Curt Columbus
Bernadet V. Pitts-Wiley

Bernadet V. Pitts-Wiley
Mixed MagicTheatre's Exult Choir performing at the Pell Award Gala

Mixed MagicTheatre's Exult Choir performing at the Pell Award Gala
Tomaquag Museum Executive Director Lorén M. Spears

Tomaquag Museum Executive Director Lorén M. Spears
Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara
Charlie Thurston and Rebecca Gibel

Charlie Thurston and Rebecca Gibel
Guests seated for dinner at the 2025 Pell Awards

