Photos: Tina Fey, Kelli O'Hara and More Honored at 26th Pell Awards

On June 10, 2025, Trinity Repertory Company held its 26th Pell Awards Gala, honoring Emmy Award-winning comedian Tina Fey, Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kelli O’Hara, Tomaquag Museum Executive Director Lorén M. Spears, and Mixed Magic Theatre Executive Director Bernadet V. Pitts-Wiley. Check out photos from the ceremony.
Over 300 people attended this event at the Lindemann Performing Arts Center at Brown University, raising nearly $400,000 to support Trinity Rep’s artistic, education, and community engagement programs.
Established in 1997 to honor the legacy of U.S. Senator Claiborne Pell (D-RI), The Pell Awards recognize excellence in artistry and advocacy, both regional and national. Throughout his life, Senator Pell worked to support the arts: He was the principal sponsor of landmark legislation that established the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities in 1965 and chaired the Senate Education and Arts subcommittee. He also took a lead role in eliminating barriers to higher education with his legislation creating the Basic Educational Opportunity Grants, which Congress named “Pell Grants” in 1980.
Photo Credit: Mike Mejia/Craig Keenan
Guests attending the 2025 Pell Awards Gala's VIP reception
Trinity Rep Executive Director Katie Liberman and the Laura H. Harris Artistic Director Curt Columbus
Bernadet V. Pitts-Wiley
Mixed MagicTheatre's Exult Choir performing at the Pell Award Gala
Tomaquag Museum Executive Director Lorén M. Spears
Charlie Thurston and Rebecca Gibel
Guests seated for dinner at the 2025 Pell Awards
