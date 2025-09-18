Photos: FROM HERE TO WHERE At Wilbury Theatre Group First Look

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wilbury Theatre Group will open its 2025/26 Main Series Season with the world premiere of FROM HERE TO WHERE, a new musical with book by Umberto Crenca and music by The Gillen Street Ensemble. The production will run September 18–October 5, 2025 at Wilbury Theatre Group in Providence, RI.

Structured less like a traditional story and more like a reckoning, FROM HERE TO WHERE unfolds through monologue, music, movement, sculpture, film, and satire. Part lyrical sermon, part political exorcism, and part late-night jam session, the piece explores questions of existence, power, and transformation through an ensemble-driven, living composition. No two performances will be the same.

The Gillen Street Ensemble—Heather Ahern, Chris Anderson, Susan Clausen, Umberto Crenca, Alan Greco, Alice Jackson (a.k.a. Cyberbully), Mitch Mackenzie, and Cliff Wood—serves as the heart of the piece, blending intentionality and improvisation in performances that collide, harmonize, and evolve. The creative team includes set design by Monica Shinn, lighting design by Andy Russ, and stage management by Maxime Hendrikse Liu.

Artistic Director Josh Short said, “Creating a home where groundbreaking artists in our community can take risks, experiment, and share their voices has always been at the heart of our mission at the Wilbury Group. With From Here to Where, we’ve been able to collaborate with The Gillen Street Ensemble in bringing this ambitious new work to life over the course of nine months. It reflects the spirit of collaboration and fearless expression that is the hallmark of all great theatrical experiences.”

Members of the Ensemble describe the piece as both personal and experimental. Bassist Susan Clausen noted, “From Here to Where is a journey, born from relationships, communing and listening. Its aim is to feed the soul and provide an escape from this crazy world we live in.” Drummer Alan Greco added, “This is an improvisational ensemble in which the performers are free to respond to one another without any hard-and-fast rules about where the music will take us.”

Crenca shared, “From Here to Where represents the culmination of years of improv music sessions that eventually incorporated writing, dance and video. The work is personal without fitting comfortably in any particular genre of art or performance, a bit of an assault on the senses—with love.”

Tickets and more information are available at thewilburygroup.org/from-here-to-where.

