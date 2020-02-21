Photo Flash: Trinity Repertory Company's A TALE OF TWO CITIES

Trinity Repertory Company presents A Tale of Two Cities.

Check out photos below!

Directed by Tyler Dobrowsky. Performances run February 20 through March 22. Tickets are on sale by phone at (401) 351-4242, online at www.TrinityRep.com, or in person at the theater's box office at 201 Washington Street, Providence.

Trinity Rep's 56th season is sponsored by Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation and the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA)





