Photo Flash: Trinity Repertory Company's A TALE OF TWO CITIES
Trinity Repertory Company presents A Tale of Two Cities.
Check out photos below!
Directed by Tyler Dobrowsky. Performances run February 20 through March 22. Tickets are on sale by phone at (401) 351-4242, online at www.TrinityRep.com, or in person at the theater's box office at 201 Washington Street, Providence.
Trinity Rep's 56th season is sponsored by Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation and the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA)
Photo Credit: Mark Turek
Brian McEleney, Timothy Crowe and Rebecca Gibel
Stephen Berenson, Matt Clevy and Christopher Sadlers
Jackie Davis, Daniel Duque-Estrada and Rebecca Gibel
Brian McEleney and Stephen Berenson
Taavon Gamble and the company
Stephen Berenson and Rachael Warren
Daniel Duque-Estrada and Taavon Gamble
Rebecca Gibel, Dave Rabinow, Matt Clevy and the company