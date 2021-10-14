PPAC Announces Cancellation of THE GREATEST HITS OF FOREIGNER Concert

Due to a scheduling conflict, FOREIGNER has been forced to cancel their concert, THE GREATEST HITS OF FOREIGNER, on October 25, 2021, at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC). FOREIGNER lead vocalist Kelly Hansen had this to say: "We love playing to our fans and we are sorry about this cancellation, we hope to return to the venue and announce a new show in the future so that we may continue to rock out with you all."

FOREIGNER ticketholders who purchased their tickets from PPAC will automatically receive a refund; no further action is needed. For FOREIGNER tickets that were purchased elsewhere, please contact your point of purchase provider. Any questions may be directed to the PPAC Box Office at box_office_questions@ppacri.org or 401.421.ARTS (2787).

For the week of October 10, the Box Office is open on Wednesday from 10A to 7P, Thursday and Friday from 10A to 7:30P, and Saturday from 10A to 2P. Regular Box Office hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time on show days.