Oversoul Theatre Collective to Present THE BLUES ROOM @ BENTO'S – Monthly Live Blues & Soul

The Blues Room @ Bento's is more than a live music night - it's a cultural gathering and a warm, living room-style blues session where the city's stories rise up through melody and groove. Held every second Saturday at 7 PM at Bento's Bar & Grill, the series invites music lovers, neighbors, culture-bearers, and local artists to come together in a space that recalls classic juke joints and family back-room jam sessions. Great food, strong camaraderie, and deep musicality shape the atmosphere, creating evenings where people aren't just listening to the music - they're feeling it. The Blues Room offers a shared space for memory, rhythm, laughter, and the knowing nods that come when the music hits truth.

At the heart of it all is Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor, who curates, hosts, and leads The MWALIM TRIO - a rotating ensemble of master players and rising voices. A veteran blues, soul, and jazz musician and storyteller, Mwalim brings decades of performance experience, oral tradition, and improvisational mastery to the room. He shapes each session with intention, honoring the roots of Black American and Afro-Atlantic musical traditions while making space for spontaneity, creativity, and that in-the-moment spark that only live blues can summon.

Every month features guest vocalists and instrumentalists, drawing from a growing circle of regional talent - ensuring no two nights are ever the same. But the heartbeat remains constant: Mwalim's leadership, his deep musical vocabulary, and his ability to transform the stage into a conversation among musicians and the community that gathers to listen.

The Blues Room @ Bento's is presented by Oversoul Theatre Collective, Inc. and co-presented by Bento's Bar & Grill and WNB One Radio. It is supported in part by New Bedford Creative Wicked Cool Places, NEA, Osborne Trust, and Polyphonic Studios.

The Blues Room @ Bento's

Second Saturdays • 7:00 PM

Bento's Bar & Grill - 555 Pleasant St, New Bedford, MA

Upcoming Dates: November 8 • December 13 • January 10