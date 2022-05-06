New Date Announced For Gamm Theatre In-Person Auditions 2022/23 Season

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) will hold in-person auditions for its 38th season as follows: Equity Principal Auditions will be held on Friday May 20 and Monday, May 23 from 10am-5:30pm.

Auditions will take place at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, RI. Members of AEA will be given priority for audition times but EMC & non-AEA performers may also request an appointment and all efforts will be made to schedule an appropriate slot.

The Gamm embraces non-traditional casting and encourages participation by performers of all races, ethnicities and gender identifications.

The Gamm is looking to cast roles in the following plays of the 2022/23 season, which starts performances in September and runs through May. The roles, as described in the play scripts, are:

Describe the Night by Rajiv Joseph, directed by TBD

Rehearsals begin Aug. 16, 2022. Runs Sept. 15-Oct. 9, 2022

NOTE: Actors should not speak in any dialect.

Isaac: Russian, Jewish. He is the writer Isaac Babel. Plays between the ages of 25 and mid 40s.

Nikolai: Russian. Last nameis Yezhov. Head of NKVD. Plays between ages of 25-94. A powerful historical force.

Yevgenia: Russian, the wife of Nikolai Yezhov. Ages 36- 86.

Vova: Russian, a KGB agent stationed in Dresden, East Germany, in 1989, at which time he is 35 years old. In 2010, he is a politician of enormous stature.

Urzula: Polish, and in 1989, an immigrant living in Dresden. The grand-daughter of Yevgenia.

Feliks: Polish. Thin, covered with tattoos, a dreary disposition. An orphan. At 21, in 2010, he feels middle-aged.

i??Mariya: Russian, 30s, a journalist for a state-run newspaper in 2010. Moscow born and bred. Strong and steady.

Sweat by Lynn Nottage, directed by TBD

Rehearsals begin Oct. 4, 2022. Runs Nov. 3-Nov. 27, 2022

Evan: 40s, African -American.

Jason: 21/29, white American of German descent.

Chris: 21/29, African- American.

Stan: 50s, white American of German descent.

Oscar: 22/30, Colombian-American.

Tracey: 45/53, white American of German descent.

Cynthia: 45/53, African-American.

Jessie: 40s, Italian-American.

Brucie: 40s, African-American.

Faith Healer by Brian Friel, directed by TBD

Rehearsals begin Dec. 21, 2022. Runs Jan. 12-Feb. 5, 2023

Frank Hardy: A "faith healer." Middle-aged, grey or greying, a pale, lined face.

Grace Hardy: Frank's wife. Early middle-aged, indifferent to her appearance and barely concealing her distraught mental state.

Teddy: 50s, Frank's manager, a showman's perkiness and verve.

Let the Right One In by Jack Thorne based on the novel by John Ajvide Lindkvist,

directed by TBD

Rehearsals begin Jan. 31, 2023. Runs March 2-26, 2023

NOTE: Actors should expect to play multiple roles. Many roles require serious physical work, flexibility, agility, endurance. Energy a must. No dialects required.

Eli: 18+ but ageless, in the body of a girl. Haunted. "Samuel Beckett's eyes in Audrey Hepburn's face."

Oskar: 18+ but able to bring to life an adolescent boy.

Hakan: Middle-aged, lives for Eli.

Oskar's Mum: Middle Aged.

Micke: 18 +, a teenaged bully.

Jonny: 18+, a teenaged bully.

Halmberg/Mr. Avila: Middle-aged.

The Children by Lucy Kirkwood, directed by TBD

Rehearsals begin March 28, 2023. Runs Apr. 20-May 14, 2023

Rose: Female, 60's.

Hazel: Female, 60's.

Robin: Male, 60's.

It's A Wonderful Life, A Radio Play by Joe Landry, directed by Damon Kiely

Rehearsals begin Nov. 22, 2022. Runs Dec. 9-24, 2022

NOTE: All performers must play multiple characters. Vocal virtuosity is a must.

Freddie Filmore: 50s, stentorian.

Jake Laurents: 30-40, plays George Bailey.

Sally Applewhite: 30-40, plays Mary.

Lana Sherwood: 40- 50.

Harry "Jazzbo" Heywood: 50s, plays Clarence.

Each performer will be allotted a minimum of 3 minutes and a maximum of 5 minutes. We ask that all performers prepare a 1-2 minute monologue of their choice. Only Equity performers may choose to read from a script. The Gamm will provide sides and a reader. AEA members who wish to read a side are encouraged to prepare their own and either bring a copy for the reader or let us know the scene/page numbers upon check-in so we may be prepared to assist you. Callbacks for individual plays are TBD.

The audition room is 1,400 square feet and can accommodate no more than 14 indivdiuals at a time. The holding room is 750 square feet and can accommodate no more than 20 individuals at a time.

Please also provide a copy of your headshot/resume at the time of your audition. Two copies of each play will be available at Stage Source's Boston office, 15 Channel Center, Ste. 103, Boston, Mass., at least 10 days before the audition for Equity members' perusal. Copies will also be available at the auditions.

For an appointment, please email auditions@gammtheatre.org. In your email, please offer a time block of 2 hours on one of the days. We will reply with a specific slot. EMAIL IS PREFERRED. If you do not have email, please call 401-723-4266 x152.

The Gamm Theatre is a family-friendly organization and recognizes that parental needs such as childcare, space for caregivers, or lactation/pumping privacy during auditions can create access to employment opportunities. If you are a parent who needs support in these areas, please contact jess@gammtheatre.org by May 9, 2022 so we may evaluate our resources and take supportive measures for the most audition appointments possible.

The Gamm is actively seeking stage managers, who may send a resume to jess@gammtheatre.org.

Artistic Director Tony Estrella will be attending all auditions. Minimum weekly salary for Equity actors is $675. Minimum weekly salary for Equity stage managers is $809.

The Gamm will follow these COVID-19 protocols:

Everyone entering the audition venue (i.e., venue employees, Equity members, non-members, casting personnel, creatives, producers, musicians, COVID Safety Managers, etc.) will be required to undergo a symptom check and provide one of the following prior to entry into the venue:

Proof of full vaccination. "Fully vaccinated," as defined by the CDC, is more than 14 calendar days following receipt of a final dose of an FDA or World Health Organization authorized or approved vaccine.

Two-ply cloth face masks, surgical masks, singer's masks and respirators (N95, KN95 or KF94) will be allowed for face coverings. Single-ply face masks, gaiters and bandanas are not acceptable face coverings. Everyone in the holding room and audition room will always wear a face covering as described above, except for the actor when they are actively auditioning. The time spent unmasked should be as minimal as possible. Face coverings must be worn correctly (covering the nose and mouth). Singer's masks can be found at www.broadwayreliefproject.com/singersmask.

If the risk level for Kent County is trending upwards and may rise to High (Red) we will contact members with appointments at least 24 hours before the first audition appointment time to let them know there is a chance that the auditions may need to be postponed or cancelled. All members with appointments will be notified if the auditions must be postponed or cancelled. We encourage members to prepare for their audition at home, to the extent that they can (e.g., get dressed, hair/make-up, etc.) to avoid crowding in bathrooms and dressing rooms.

Founded in 1984, the non-profit Gamm Theatre is proud to tell stories that entertain, provoke, and engage seriously with the most important issues of our time. The Gamm further serves the public with educational programming that enriches the cultural and civic life of our community. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Tony Estrella and Managing Director Amy Gravell, The Gamm is a regionally recognized, award-winning theater and a proud member of New England Area Theatre (NEAT), a bargaining unit of the Actors' Equity Association.