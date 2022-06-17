New Concert Date Revealed For RINGO STARR AND HIS ALL STARR BAND at PPAC

Today Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band - Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter - revealed the revised itinerary for their September tour, which now includes all 12 of the dates that they recently had to postpone.



Ringo Starr AND HIS ALL STARR BAND's concert at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI will be on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 7:30P.



Current ticketholders do not need to take any further action at this time; all tickets from the June 12, 2022 date will be honored for the new September 22, 2022 concert at 7:30P.



The tour now begins September 5 at Tanglewood, in Lenox, MA and concludes in Mexico City, Mexico on October 20 (for the complete list see below).



As previously announced, these shows were initially planned for 2020, and Ringo and the All Starr Band were eager to finally get back out on the road. Almost halfway through the 22 show run, which kicked off May 27 from Casino Rama in Ontario, Ringo let audiences know on Tuesday June 7, during the second of three sold out shows at New York's Beacon Theater, that Edgar Winter had COVID, but the All Starrs would play on. However when Steve Lukather also tested positive for COVID, they were forced to stop and to reschedule the remaining 12 dates.



"We were having so much fun playing again, and it was disappointing to have to stop. But we were able to reschedule these shows and add them to our Fall tour - and so as the song goes - I'll see you in September! Peace and love, Ringo."



Here is the revised itinerary with rescheduled dates (as noted):



September 5/was June 17 Lenox MA - Tanglewood

September 6/was June 14 Baltimore MD - Modell Lyric

September 7/was June 15 Baltimore MD - Modell Lyric

September 9/was June 11 Easton, PA - State Theater

September 10/was June 18 Pittsburgh PA - PPG Arena

September 11/was June 19 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

September 15/was June 24 St Augustine, FL - The Amp

September 16/was June 26 Clearwater FL- Ruth Eckerd Hall

September 17/was June 25 Hollywood FL - Hard Rock

September 19/was June 22 Atlanta, GA - Cobb Center

September 20/was June 21 Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live

September 22/was June 12 Providence, RI - PPAC

September 23 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amp

September 24 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Etess Arena

September 26 Montreal, Quebec - Place Bell

September 27 Kingston, Ontario - Leon's Centre

September 28 Toronto, Ontario - Massey Hall

September 30 Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino

October 1 New Buffalo, Mi - Four Winds Casino

October 2 Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

October 4 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Canada Life Centre

October 5 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - Sasktel Centre

October 6 Lethbridge, Alberta - Enmax Centre

October 8 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

October 9 Penticton, BC - South Okanagon Events Centre

October 11 Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall

October 12 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Hall

October 14 San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic Center

October 15 Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amp

October 16 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theater

October 19 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Nacional

October 20 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Nacional



Meanwhile in other Ringo news, on July 7 friends and fans around the world will have the opportunity to join Ringo for his annual Peace and Love birthday celebration, where he invites everyone everywhere to say, post or even just think Peace and Love at Noon their local time. Starting in Australia, New Zealand and Asia and ending in Hawaii, people help Ringo wrap the Earth in a wave of peace and love. Fans are already organizing local events around the world, and details and live streams from the events will soon be available on Ringo's Facebook page.



