Monday Evening Concerts Series At Theatre By The Sea Begin This Month

In celebration of 90 years of Theatre By The Sea (TBTS), owner and producer Bill Hanney has announced the 2023 summer schedule for the Monday Evening Concert Series, which will be held on select Mondays throughout the season.

“We've got another great line up this season for the Monday Evening Concert Series,” said Bill Hanney. “We're bringing back the ever-popular Doo-Wopp Hall of Fame of America as well as A Broadway Celebration, which will feature four Broadway stars. We also have a Tony Award-winning performer joining SiriusXM's Seth Rudetsky, and the hit show Italian Bred, about growing up Italian, which Rhode Island audiences are certain to love!”

The series begins on June 26 with Italian Bred, an evening with actress/comedienne Candice Guardino. Ms. Guardino is being called someone who “Stuns!,” “A Must See,” and is “Re-defining Solo Performances” by The Chicago Stage, Los Angeles, and New York City. Italian Bred is an hilarious and heartwarming one woman show that is based on true life events and told through the eyes of a little girl growing up Italian on Staten Island. Having written down everything her loving and outspoken grandmother ever uttered, Candice slips in and out of multiple characters, sings iconic songs, all the while sharing the stage with virtual cameos of Emmy winner Leslie Jordan (“Will and Grace”), Mario Cantone (“Sex and the City”), Steve Schirripa (“The Sopranos”), and Vic DiBitetto (“Mall Cop 2”). Candice Guardino's Italian Bred has had successful shows in Florida, New York City, Los Angeles, New Jersey, and Chicago, where she received rave reviews and played to sold-out crowds. Italian Bred reminds audiences of their own unique upbringing and unforgettable humorous childhood memories.

The series continues on July 24 with the Doo-Wopp Hall of Fame of America, which is a nostalgic evening featuring The Cookies, who will be remembered for their songs “Chains,” “Don't Say Nothin' Bad (About My Baby),” “Girls Grow Up Faster Than Boys,” “Only To Other People,” “Softly In The Night,” “Stranger In My Arms,” and “Will Power.” They will be joined by Back in Time featuring recording lead singers of The Flamingos and The Dubs singing the hits “Could This Be Magic,” “Chapel of Dreams,” and “Don't Ask Me to be Lonely.”

On July 31, Seth Rudetsky, host of Sirius/XM Radio's “On Broadway” returns to Theatre By The Sea with Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel. Ms. Leavel, who recently starred as Miranda Priestly in the Broadway-bound new musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, was last seen on Broadway as Dee Dee Allen in The Prom, for which she was nominated for Tony, New York Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Awards. She received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and LA Drama Critics Awards for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone and she also received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her role as Florence Greenberg in Baby, It's You.



Rounding out the series on August 28, will be A Broadway Celebration. New York casting director Stephen DeAngelis returns with an all-new concert created especially for TBTS. Four of Broadway's finest vocalists will recreate some of their most memorable and favorite musical moments as they celebrate the spectrum from classic to contemporary Broadway. The concert will allow the performers to display their great talents and versatility, share backstage behind-the-scenes anecdotes and conduct an enlightening and entertaining question and answer session with the audience. Scheduled performers are Major Attaway (longest running Genie in the Broadway company of Disney's Aladdin; Voice of Audrey II in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors), Jackie Burns (Broadway's longest running Elphaba in Wicked; Hair; If/Then), Brennyn Lark (Catherine Parr in the Broadway company of Six The Musical; Eponine in the Broadway revival of Les Miserables; Deena Jones in the West End revival of Dreamgirls), and Jelani Remy (currently featured as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry in the Broadway production of Back to the Future; Eddie Kendricksin Ain't To Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations; Simba in the Broadway company of The Lion King). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Rachel Dean.

Performances for the Monday Evening Concert Series will take place on June 26, July 24, July 31, and August 28 at 7:30 pm. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets are $40 - $73 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm and performance days from 11:00 am until curtain, (performance Sundays 12 noon until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS