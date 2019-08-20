Mixed Magic Presents Its 12th Annual Greatness Of Gospel Concert

Mixed Magic Theatre presents the 12th Annual Greatness of Gospel Concert Saturday, August 31st and Sunday, September 1st at 6:00PM at Mixed Magic Amphitheater, 560 Mineral Spring Ave. Pawtucket, RI.

In 2007 Mixed Magic Theatre formed the Exult Choir with a mission to preserve and celebrate the great African American tradition of gospel music. Each year since then the choir has presented concert events that featured a collection of songs that included Negro spirituals, traditional hymns, and the gospel music that would later influence blues, rhythm and blues, and rock music. The concerts also featured selections from the world music genre including songs made popular by the renowned Soweto Gospel Choir from South Africa.

This year music director Kim Pitts-Wiley has chosen a variety of songs that cover the full spectrum of gospel music as well as contemporary songs with a spiritual flare.

Additionally, this year's concert will feature a Special Tribute to the late great gospel singer and community activist Annye Raye Pitts.

Guests are encouraged to come early with their lawn chairs and blankets and take in the full 560 Experience which includes the Gerola Sculpture Garden and fountain, art and food vendors, picnic area and more.

Mixed Magic Theatre's Exult Choir has become one of New England's most popular and celebrated gospel choirs presenting four major concerts annually , as well as performing at numerous major events over the years including opening for Dr. Maya Angelou at the Providence Performing Arts Center, several years at Waterfire, the 2017 and 2019 Pell Awards,and the recent RI Civic Chorale Concert. The Exult Choir has also performed at noted places such as MIT, The Cambridge Arts Center, Hiberian Hall in Boston, the Lily Pads Arts Center in Peacedale and the prestigious 2018 Challenger's Summit in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. In September the choir will perform with the RI Philharmonic during the Pawtucket Arts Festival.

Photo Credit: Bill Boyes





