2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!

Joe Gatto Comes To The VETS In Providence in December

The performance is on Friday, December 29, 2023. 

May. 02, 2023  
Joe Gatto Comes To The VETS In Providence in December

Joe Gatto has announced the second round of dates for his ongoing 2023 Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy tour. The comedian will be bringing his tour to The VETS in Providence on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Gatto is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.

Joe is a co-host of the "Two Cool Moms" Podcast and has also appeared on hit podcasts including This Past Weekend with Theo Von, What A Joke with Papa and Fortune and Life is Short with Justin Long.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10am and are available online at TheVetsRI.com or by calling 401.421.ARTS.




Review: THE CHILDREN at Gamm Theatre Photo
Review: THE CHILDREN at Gamm Theatre
What did our critic think of THE CHILDREN at Gamm Theatre?What would you do if faced with the chance to make a difference that would risk your way of life in your twilight years? Would you go or take the safer route?
Cotuit Center For The Arts Announces 2023 Outdoor Programming Photo
Cotuit Center For The Arts' Announces 2023 Outdoor Programming
This year’s programming includes a new Monday Night at the Movies film series, concerts, stand-up comedy, family programming and much more. The 2023 summer season will kick off with a special performance of A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters performed by award-winning actors John Weltman and Linda Monchik.
Cotuit Center For The Arts to Present MUSCRAT LOVE II: THE MUSKIES Beginning Next Month Photo
Cotuit Center For The Arts to Present MUSCRAT LOVE II: THE MUSKIES Beginning Next Month
Cotuit Center for the Arts will present Muskrat Love II: The Muskies, a staged comic revue in two acts. Who needs the Grammys when you have the Muskies! An awards show send-up sure to leave audiences singing, laughing, smiling and wondering why more of their favorite “guilty pleasures” didn't make the list. This sequel to 2021's smash hit original show showcases some of the so-called 'worst' songs ever recorded.
Review: PURE DANCE at FESTIVAL BALLET PROVIDENCE Photo
Review: PURE DANCE at FESTIVAL BALLET PROVIDENCE
What did our critic think of PURE DANCE at FESTIVAL BALLET PROVIDENCE?

April 30, 2023

April 30, 2023

The Gamm Theatre to Present GAMM GALA 38 In MayThe Gamm Theatre to Present GAMM GALA 38 In May
April 27, 2023

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) will hold its annual fundraiser on Thursday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m. at its theater home, 1245 Jefferson Boulevard, Warwick. GAMM GALA 38 will honor W. Lynn McKinney with the David Wax Award for Outstanding Commitment to the Arts in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the arts in Rhode Island. There will also be a celebration of Tony Estrella, recognizing his 20th season as The Gamm's artistic director.  
Trinity Rep Presents SWEENEY TODDTrinity Rep Presents SWEENEY TODD
April 27, 2023

Trinity Repertory Company concludes its 2022-23 Season with the award-winning musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler. Directed by Curt Columbus, Sweeney Todd runs at Trinity Rep in the Dowling Theater from May 25 through June 25, 2023.
Seaglass Theater Company Presents STARS & STRIPES, May 20Seaglass Theater Company Presents STARS & STRIPES, May 20
April 26, 2023

In the spirit of an old-fashioned USO show, Seaglass Theater Company presents a concert of rousing patriotic numbers and timeless classics celebrating the men and women who have served our country.
