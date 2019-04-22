Festival Ballet Providence (FBP) is thrilled to present the 2018-2019 season finale, Swan Lake, on May 10-12, 2019, Mother's Day Weekend, at The VETS, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI.

Perhaps the best-loved and most famous ballet the world has ever known, Swan Lake is a masterpiece of dance and music, rich with drama and glowing with grace. This romantic fable of ill-fated passion, dreamlike transformation, and ultimate forgiveness is set to Tchaikovsky's glorious score. Elegant new sets will create a lavish atmosphere for the breathtaking choreography by FBP's Artistic Director, Mihailo (Misha) Djuric and Milica Bijelic, prima ballerina from the National Theater in Belgrade, Serbia (former Yugoslavia) and Festival Ballet Providence Ballet Master from 2002-2009.

Djuric said, "We are so excited to present this ballet." He added, "Swan Lake is romantic, dramatic, and transporting - the genius of Tchaikovsky's timeless score and the storyline itself make it an audience favorite."

This ballet has met the test of time, by virtue of the genius of Tchaikovsky's score and the story itself. A young prince falls in love with a young woman who has been placed under a spell by the evil Von Rothbart. As the story unfolds, the audience is a witness to the lovers' relationship and is taken on a moving and visceral journey through a spectrum of human emotions.

Performing Swan Lake among the highest achievements for a ballerina. The mirrored roles of Odette/Odile - the white swan and the BLACK SWAN - is dramatic highlight of the entire ballet. The bewitched white swan is vulnerable and genuine. The villainess BLACK SWAN -- seductive and manipulative.

This show is sure to make this a beloved memory for audiences of all ages.

Festival Ballet Providence presents

Swan Lake

Fri. May 10, 2019 - 7:30pm

Sat. May 11, 2019 - 7:30pm

Sun. May 12, 2019 - 2:00pm

The Vets

One Avenue of the Arts, Providence RI 02903

Tickets: http://www.thevetsri.com/events/detail/fbp-swan-lake-19

or 401-421-ARTS





