FUNNY MONEY Comes to Newport Playhouse

Jul. 8, 2019  

Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant continues their 36th Season of comedies with the mistaken identity farce Funny Money written by Ray Cooney, directed by Daniel Lee White, and running July 10 through August 30, 2019. Evening shows are held on Friday and Saturdays, with weekday and Sunday matinees at the Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant, 102 Connell Highway, Newport, RI. Admission for the play is $52.95, which includes a homemade buffet and post-show cabaret (show only admission is $25) Purchase online at www.newportplayhouse.com or by calling (401) 848-PLAY (7529).

Funny Money features Rick Bagley as Henry Perkins, a mild-mannered CPA who accidentally picks up the wrong briefcase. What starts out as a simple mix-up soon grows into a whirlwind adventure after Henry discovers the briefcase is full of money. Faced with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Henry decides to take the money - and run! He rushes home to grab his wife Jean (played by Sandi Nicastro) and book a flight to Barcelona. Things get really wild when not one, but two detectives come calling with questions about Henry's whereabouts, a missing briefcase, and a dead body! Henry's attempt to fly the coop lead audiences to laughter beyond legal limits.

Under the direction of Daniel Lee White, Funny Money features Sandi Nicastro, Rick Bagley, Tony Annicone, James R. Walsh, Pamela Gill, Jim Killavey and Sarah Reed.

Post-show cabaret under the musical direction of Kyle Medeiros features Matthew Johnson, Stephen Lee, Sandi Nicastro, Sarah Reed, Mary Sheehan, and James R. Walsh.

Newport Playhouse continues their 36th season with Bingo! by Allan Stratton onstage from September-October, Marc Camoletti's hilarious Boeing Boeing October-November and then A Christmas Cactus by Eliot Byerrum from November-December.



