FROM HERE TO WHERE World Premiere and More Set for Wilbury Theatre Group 2025/26 Season

Wilbury Theatre Group has revealed the Main Series productions for their upcoming 2025/26 Season: the World Premiere of From Here to Where with book by Umberto Crenca and music by The Gillen Street Ensemble, the Regional Premiere of Octet a new musical by Dave Malloy, the Rhode Island Premiere of Small Mouths Sounds by Bess Wohl, the Regional Premiere of The Comeuppance by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and the Rhode Island Premiere of Girl from the North Country by Conor McPherson with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan.

About Our 2025/26 Main Series Season:

World Premiere

From Here to Where

Book by Umberto Crenca

Music by The Gillen Street Ensemble

Part lyrical sermon, part political exorcism, and part late-night jam session, From Here to Where is an ensemble-driven living composition that confronts questions of existence, power, and transformation. Structured less like a story and more like a reckoning, it unfolds through monologue, music, movement, sculpture, film, and satire-swerving between psychic vignettes, sacred ritual, and primal scream.

Devised by Umberto Crenca, at the heart of the piece is The Gillen Street Ensemble, featuring music and magic by Heather Ahern, Chris Anderson, Susan Clausen, Crenca, Alan Greco, Alice Jackson (a.k.a. Cyberbully), Mitch Mackenzie, and Cliff Wood. With performances simultaneously intentional and abstract, what may appear formless gradually reveals a delicate outline of connection and a piece-clashing, harmonizing, fiddling at the edge of collapse.

Regional Premiere

Octet

A new musical by Dave Malloy

From the celebrated author of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 comes a hauntingly original new musical about the search for human connection in the digital age. Featuring rich harmonies and intricate vocal arrangements, Octet finds compelling human drama in our middle-of-the-night anxieties about the impact of technology on the nature of our relationships. Dave Malloy's new musical offers a hilarious, intimate, and deeply moving exploration of human connection in the digital age.

Winner of the Lucille Lortel Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and Obie Award for Outstanding New Musical, The New York Times calls Octet, "Ravishing...a beautiful, absorbing, disturbing work [and] a win for art." The New Yorker adds, "Octet delights and transports...[Malloy's] gorgeous music and prodigious gifts for synthesis - of voice, musical styles, humor, ideas - uplifts and surprise in revelatory ways."

Rhode Island Premiere

Small Mouth Sounds

By Bess Wohl

In the overwhelming quiet of the woods, six runaways from city life embark on a silent retreat. As these strangers confront internal demons both profound and absurd, their vows of silence collide with the achingly human need to connect. Filled with awkward humor, this strange and compassionate new play asks how we address life's biggest questions when words fail us.

Regional Premiere

The Comeuppance

By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

On the night of their 20th high school reunion, the self-proclaimed "Multi-Ethnic Reject Group" reconnects while they pregame in Prince George's County, Maryland. But amid the flow of reminiscing, an otherworldly presence forces these former classmates to face the past head-on and reckon with an unknowable future.

The latest from MacArthur Genius Award-winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon, Appropriate, Gloria), this "mesmerizing" (The Wrap) new play garnered a New York Times Critic's Pick and Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play. Washington Post says, "The Comeuppance assumes a wide aperture, encompassing many paradigm shifts - Columbine, 9/11, wars without an end and, most recently, the pandemic - that have molded a generation into adulthood around the contours of death."

Rhode Island Premiere

Girl from the North Country

By Conor McPherson

Music and Lyrics by Bob Dylan

It's 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life, and hope. Written by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl from the North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they've never been heard before, including "Forever Young," "All Along The Watchtower," "Hurricane," "Slow Train Coming," and "Like A Rolling Stone."

