Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DRAMATIS PERSONA Comes to RISE Playhouse Next Month

Performances run April 20-29.

Mar. 17, 2023  

The Daydream Theatre Company and The RISE PLAYHOUSE present DRAMATIS PERSONA, a play written and directed by Lenny Schwartz, on April 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 2023 all at 8pm. The show is at the RISE Playhouse on 142 Clinton St, Woonsocket RI.

Tickets are 15 dollars and can be purchased at www.ristage.org

Dramatis Persona is a story about violations int the local arts scene, and how the community reacts. It is a play about looking back and looking forward, told in three acts. Not for anyone under 17.

Cast

  • Emily Mae Partington
  • Daniel Martin
  • Amber Serra
  • Emily Lamarre
  • Leo Roo
  • David Adams Murphy
  • Timothy Delisle
  • Tonia Klemp
  • Julian Trilling
  • Meg Taylor Roth
  • Bailey Duarte
  • Elizabeth Parent
  • Geoff White
  • Lauren Ferreira
  • Amanda Girard
  • Johnny Bender
  • With Bill Lange, and Derek Colantuono as Lars Montana.



Review: THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY at Providence Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY at Providence Performing Arts Center
What did our critic think of THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY at Providence Performing Arts Center?
Christopher Mallett to Release The First Major Recording of Justin Hollands Music Photo
Christopher Mallett to Release The First Major Recording of Justin Holland's Music
Naxos is presenting San Francisco-based guitarist Christopher Mallett's new release championing the music of Justin Holland, America's first Black classical guitarist who made his name during the time of slavery. Titled Justin Holland, Guitar Works and Arrangements, “trailblazer' Mallett (The St. Louis Dispatch) deftly performs on this landmark recording featuring several world premieres.
KIDZ BOP Announces All-New 2023 Tour, Including A Stop At PPAC On June 27 Photo
KIDZ BOP Announces All-New 2023 Tour, Including A Stop At PPAC On June 27
KIDZ BOP Never Stops in 2023!  KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, brings its brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Never Stop, to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 for one show at 7P.  
Rhode Island Premiere of INDECENT Comes to Wilbury Theatre Group Photo
Rhode Island Premiere of INDECENT Comes to Wilbury Theatre Group
Wilbury Theatre Group has announced the cast and creative team for the Rhode Island premiere of the Tony Award-winning play Indecent by Paula Vogel, directed by Susie Schutt from April 13 - May 7, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


The Daydream Theatre Company and The RISE PLAYHOUSE present DRAMATIS PERSONA This SpringThe Daydream Theatre Company and The RISE PLAYHOUSE present DRAMATIS PERSONA This Spring
March 16, 2023

The Daydream Theatre Company and The RISE PLAYHOUSE present DRAMATIS PERSONA, a play written and directed by Lenny Schwartz.
KIDZ BOP Announces All-New 2023 Tour, Including A Stop At PPAC On June 27KIDZ BOP Announces All-New 2023 Tour, Including A Stop At PPAC On June 27
March 9, 2023

KIDZ BOP Never Stops in 2023!  KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, brings its brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Never Stop, to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 for one show at 7P.  
Rhode Island Premiere of INDECENT Comes to Wilbury Theatre GroupRhode Island Premiere of INDECENT Comes to Wilbury Theatre Group
March 8, 2023

Wilbury Theatre Group has announced the cast and creative team for the Rhode Island premiere of the Tony Award-winning play Indecent by Paula Vogel, directed by Susie Schutt from April 13 - May 7, 2023.
FUNNY GIRL, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD & More Set for PPAC 2023/2024 SeasonFUNNY GIRL, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD & More Set for PPAC 2023/2024 Season
March 7, 2023

The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced the shows that comprise PPAC’s 2023/2024 season at a season announcement event held in the Theatre’s Grand Lobby.
Seaglass Theater Company Presents LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMENSeaglass Theater Company Presents LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN
March 6, 2023

On March 25 at 7:30 PM, and March 26 at 3:00PM, Seaglass Theater Company will present La Tragédie de Carmen at Gallery X in the historic Seaport Cultural District of New Bedford, MA.
share