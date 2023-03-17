DRAMATIS PERSONA Comes to RISE Playhouse Next Month

The Daydream Theatre Company and The RISE PLAYHOUSE present DRAMATIS PERSONA, a play written and directed by Lenny Schwartz, on April 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 2023 all at 8pm. The show is at the RISE Playhouse on 142 Clinton St, Woonsocket RI.



Tickets are 15 dollars and can be purchased at www.ristage.org



Dramatis Persona is a story about violations int the local arts scene, and how the community reacts. It is a play about looking back and looking forward, told in three acts. Not for anyone under 17.

Cast