Cotuit Center for the Arts Adds Three New Shows To Winter 2024 Lineup

Cotuit Center for the Arts has announced the organization's schedule for upcoming events. The impressive list of events include performances by Matt Nakoa, The Bruce Marhsall Group, and more.

Renowned for its exceptional programming and educational opportunities, Cotuit Center for the Arts is a dynamic arts and cultural hub serving more than 50,000 visitors each year.

Bitter

January 11-28, 2024

Thu, Fri at 7:30pm; Sat at 5:00pm; Sun at 2:00pm

In the Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box Theater

BITTER is a farcical homage to the works of two German Art House directors Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Werner Herzog. Fassbinder a prolific filmmaker, actor, and dramatist, who died tragically at the height of his career, at the age of 37. Werner Hertzog revolutionary artist, known for his unorthodox approach to filmmaking. Both known for constantly reinventing the process of capturing the story, blending elements of Hollywood Melodrama, Social Criticism and The Avant-Garde technique's, to create dream like worlds.

Matt Nakoa

January 13 and 14, 2024

Matt Nakoa Band, Sat, January 13 at 7:30PM

Matt Nakoa's Classical Solo Show, Sun, January 14 at 2:00PM

“[...] Between his piano chops, charismatic stage presence, and heartfelt originals on guitar, [Matt Nakoa] drops jaws.”, says The Boston Globe. From a small goat farm in Central NY, Matt trained as a concert pianist before attending Berklee College of Music as a vocalist. After school, Matt landed in NYC's piano bar scene and began attracting capacity crowds each Saturday night. Now, toting multiple albums and songwriting awards, Matt tours internationally; recently performing at The White House and regularly with folk icon Tom Rush."

$50 for both concerts; $35 General Admission; $33 Seniors, $30 Members for individual concerts.

The Bruce Marshall Group

January 27, 2024 at 7:30PM



Join the Bruce Marshall Group as they celebrate their recent signing to Verdict Music! This will be a CD release party for “Vintage to Verdict” a best of collection of songs from the Group's 7 CD's plus 2 new songs including the single “Only Love”. They'll also have their five-piece lineup that includes newest member John Vanderpool on Sax and Flute.

Journeys in the Light

February 4, 2024 at 7:30PM

Zion Union Heritage Museum with Cotuit Center for the Arts present “Journeys in the Light - Democracy, Diversity, and Myth in the Wake of the Mayflower”, which was featured in the 2023 Chelsea Film Festival. Join us for this fundraising event. View the film followed by an audience participation discussion with filmmaker, Janet Murphy Robertson, along with Zion representatives. Light Refreshments. Artwork by Carl Lopes.

