College Student Rush Will Be Offered for COMPANY at the Providence Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that an advanced college student rush will be available for the hilarious Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s and George Furth’s COMPANY. PPAC is offering this special advance pricing treat in celebration of Bobbie’s 35th birthday!

Winner of five 2022 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, COMPANY will be at PPAC for a weeklong engagement, Tuesday, April 23 – Sunday, April 28. In Providence, COMPANY is part of the Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series.

College student rush tickets will be available Friday, April 19 – Monday, April 21 at the Box Office window, located at 220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903. Box Office hours are Monday – Friday, 10A to 5P and Saturday, 10A – 2P. Rush will be available online at ppacri.org/company with the code EARLYRUSH at all other times during April 19 – 21. Rush tickets are 50% off regular ticket prices at the box office window. Please show college/technical/vocational student ID when purchasing at the box office window. Online, rush tickets are up to 50% off. Rush seating is in selected locations. There is a limit of 2 tickets per student purchase.

Regular ticket prices range from $38 - $80; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.

The North American tour of COMPANY follows the critically acclaimed, sold-out engagement in London’s West End, and Tony Award-winning run on Broadway. The most honored musical of the 2021/2022 Broadway season is directed by three-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America).

COMPANY, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in New York, is turned on its head in Elliott’s revelatory staging, in which musical theatre’s most iconic bachelor is now a bachelorette. At Bobbie’s 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering, why isn’t she married? Why can’t she find the right man? And why can’t she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim’s best loved songs, including “Company,” “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Side by Side” and the iconic “Being Alive.”

Sondheim and Elliott collaborated to update COMPANY, bringing Bobbie’s array of friends and lovers into the 21st century: Paul is waiting patiently for his fiancée Jamie to get over his frantic wedding day jitters. Sarah and Harry try jujitsu to keep their marriage alive. Joanne is on her third husband with younger man, Larry. Peter and Susan seem to have the perfect marriage, until perfection proves impossible. Jenny and her square husband David can’t understand Bobbie’s perpetually single status and are not shy about telling her. All while Bobbie juggles three men: sexy flight attendant Andy, small-town boy Theo trying to find his way in the big city and P.J., the native New Yorker who is more in love with his hometown than Bobbie!

The creative team for COMPANY includes Liam Steel (choreography), Joel Fram (musical supervisor, additional vocal arrangements), Tony Award winner Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Tony Award nominee Neil Austin (lighting design), Tony Award nominee Ian Dickinson (original sound design), Keith Caggiano (tour sound design), Tony Award nominee David Cullen (orchestrations), Sam Davis (dance arrangements), Chris Fisher (illusions), Campbell Young Associates (hair, wig, and makeup design), Steve Bebout(associate direction) and Tara Rubin (casting).

COMPANY began preview performances on Broadway on March 2, 2020, and, following the shutdown, resumed previews on November 15, 2021. The production was in previews when on November 26, 2021, Broadway suffered the devastating loss of the titan of the American musical, composer Stephen Sondheim. This production of COMPANY was the last Broadway production of his work that he saw to fruition before his passing at the age of 91.

The production opened to critical acclaim on Broadway December 9, 2021 and was called “gloriously transformative” (The New York Times), “dazzling” (The Hollywood Reporter), “sensational” (Variety), “deeply funny,” (The Washington Post), “a phenomenon that should be experienced in person at least once in this life,” (The New Yorker), and “hands down the best musical production of the season” ( New York Post).

COMPANY played its final performance on Broadway on July 31, 2022, having played 300 performances (268 regular performances and 32 preview performances).

The North American tour of COMPANY is produced by Elliott & Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber. Anièle Fortin-Perkell of Work Light Productions is the Executive Producer.